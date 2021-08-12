Subscribe

What’s new at school as the year begins

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 11, 2021, 7:50PM
Updated 52 minutes ago

More than 40% of Sonoma County’s public K-12 students begin school Thursday, the vast majority expected to do so on campus for their first full-time in-person learning in 18 months. Some students will stay home and use their school districts’ new independent study options.

The Press Democrat asked the seven superintendents overseeing Sonoma County’s 10 largest school districts — based on last year’s numbers — about what their respective communities should know about the coming school year: everything from masks and vaccines to equity and mental health initiatives.

Amid the variations in approach and investment, some trends emerge in school district leaders’ priorities for the new year.

Safety at the forefront

Sonoma County this month will see the largest return of staff and students to campuses at any point since the onset of the pandemic. Physical distancing will no longer limit class sizes or the mixing of students on campus, so schools are relying on other protection measures.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Wednesday announcement that school staff are required to present proof of vaccination or submit to regular COVID testing was the latest — but not the last — change in guidance for the upcoming school year. Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington has estimated that about 85% of school staff in the county are vaccinated. But schools will need to establish systems to verify proof of vaccination and to test unvaccinated staff at least once weekly.

“(We) will communicate soon with staff on how we will move forward to implement this,” said Anna Trunnell, superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools.

The Marin County office of public health extended the vaccinate-or-test requirement to students ages 12 and up — the age group eligible for the vaccine. Dr. Lisa Santora, the county’s deputy health officer, also said that masks will be required for everyone, both indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The state’s rules allows masks to be optional outdoors and all of the superintendents who responded to The Press Democrat’s questions indicated they would align with that guidance. Héctor Rico, superintendent of Roseland Public Schools, said his district is “highly encouraging” students to remain masked outdoors, however.

None of the superintendents who responded to questions this week said they planned to instate a vaccine requirement for their own students, or to inquire about their vaccination status. Instead, Matthew Harris, superintendent of Petaluma City Schools, pointed instead to the vaccination rates within the ZIP codes from which his school district primarily pulls students: 94952 and 94954. The vaccination rate among people 12 and up in the first was at 87% Wednesday, and the latter at 85%.

“The higher that percentage is, the better we’re going to be able to weather the storm,” Harris said.

Improving school for all

Months of distance learning exacerbated challenges some students already faced in accessing learning, including those without reliable internet or stable housing, children with severe disabilities and students from lower-income households.

Additionally, racial justice protests in the past couple of years helped to push a variety of public institutions, including school districts, to commit to more rigorous equity initiatives.

“This year will be a transition for all of us,” Rico said. “We are returning to school after having gone through some very difficult, unprecedented and historic times, such as the fires countywide, COVID, distance learning and needing to better address issues of equity both within our district and nationwide.”

Roseland has and continues to pursue several diversity efforts, including its equity cadre created last year to address concerns raised by students and alumni about discriminatory experiences. Staff and school board members participated in a “summer reading equity book club,” Rico said, and the district is creating additional opportunities for students to advocate for themselves, including on the school board.

Santa Rosa City Schools is rolling out its new ethnic studies curriculum in both middle and high schools this year, with further training for teachers and staff on culturally responsive teaching, Trunnell said. A particular focus within that effort is curriculum development supportive of Indigenous students.

Santa Rosa is also progressing away from insulating students receiving special education in separate classrooms, Trunnell said, and instead incorporating them into general education classrooms with professional supports, where possible.

Caring for the mind

Several superintendents — in Petaluma, Roseland, Cotati-Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa — mentioned additional staffing as part of their strategy to care for students’ mental well-being during the new school year.

“Given what we have all been through, it is normal to be experiencing emotional distress,” Trunnell said. "Our teachers and staff have access to mental health services. We are also aware of the unprecedented social emotional needs of our students and we are responding to these needs at multiple levels.“

Santa Rosa has hired eight school-based therapists and social workers, with the expectation to hire another four this year, Trunnell said.

Cotati-Rohnert Park has added an assistant director of student and family wellness, who will oversee "all aspects of the social emotional learning and health programs,“ said Mayra Perez, superintendent.

Petaluma also hired a wellness coordinator, Harris said, in addition to a student and family engagement coordinator.

COVID relief money from the federal and state government has provided school districts an opportunity to fund more positions and programs around mental and social emotional health.

“It’s a little scary for us,” Harris said. “Because ... at some point we’re going to have to scale back, but right now we feel like we need to get people out in front.”

Working on the building

Two school districts also are debuting changes to their physical campuses in the new year.

Construction is underway at Roseland Creek Elementary, and Roseland is planning for Roseland Accelerated Middle School to relocate there from its spot adjacent to Sheppard Elementary by winter break.

In Rincon Valley Union School District, students attending two schools will return to transformed campuses. One is Manzanita Elementary School which is the consolidated school comprising the former Matanzas Elementary Charter and Spring Creek Elementary. The two campuses of Rincon Valley Charter School have combined this year into Spring Lake Middle School at the former Spring Creek campus.

Amid the challenges and changes ahead, Tracy Smith, superintendent for Rincon Valley, expressed a sense of optimism.

“Ultimately, we are happy that the question is not about whether or not kids are coming back to school in person,” Smith said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette