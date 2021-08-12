What’s new at school as the year begins

More than 40% of Sonoma County’s public K-12 students begin school Thursday, the vast majority expected to do so on campus for their first full-time in-person learning in 18 months. Some students will stay home and use their school districts’ new independent study options.

The Press Democrat asked the seven superintendents overseeing Sonoma County’s 10 largest school districts — based on last year’s numbers — about what their respective communities should know about the coming school year: everything from masks and vaccines to equity and mental health initiatives.

Amid the variations in approach and investment, some trends emerge in school district leaders’ priorities for the new year.

Safety at the forefront

Sonoma County this month will see the largest return of staff and students to campuses at any point since the onset of the pandemic. Physical distancing will no longer limit class sizes or the mixing of students on campus, so schools are relying on other protection measures.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Wednesday announcement that school staff are required to present proof of vaccination or submit to regular COVID testing was the latest — but not the last — change in guidance for the upcoming school year. Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington has estimated that about 85% of school staff in the county are vaccinated. But schools will need to establish systems to verify proof of vaccination and to test unvaccinated staff at least once weekly.

“(We) will communicate soon with staff on how we will move forward to implement this,” said Anna Trunnell, superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools.

The Marin County office of public health extended the vaccinate-or-test requirement to students ages 12 and up — the age group eligible for the vaccine. Dr. Lisa Santora, the county’s deputy health officer, also said that masks will be required for everyone, both indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The state’s rules allows masks to be optional outdoors and all of the superintendents who responded to The Press Democrat’s questions indicated they would align with that guidance. Héctor Rico, superintendent of Roseland Public Schools, said his district is “highly encouraging” students to remain masked outdoors, however.

None of the superintendents who responded to questions this week said they planned to instate a vaccine requirement for their own students, or to inquire about their vaccination status. Instead, Matthew Harris, superintendent of Petaluma City Schools, pointed instead to the vaccination rates within the ZIP codes from which his school district primarily pulls students: 94952 and 94954. The vaccination rate among people 12 and up in the first was at 87% Wednesday, and the latter at 85%.

“The higher that percentage is, the better we’re going to be able to weather the storm,” Harris said.

Improving school for all

Months of distance learning exacerbated challenges some students already faced in accessing learning, including those without reliable internet or stable housing, children with severe disabilities and students from lower-income households.

Additionally, racial justice protests in the past couple of years helped to push a variety of public institutions, including school districts, to commit to more rigorous equity initiatives.

“This year will be a transition for all of us,” Rico said. “We are returning to school after having gone through some very difficult, unprecedented and historic times, such as the fires countywide, COVID, distance learning and needing to better address issues of equity both within our district and nationwide.”

Roseland has and continues to pursue several diversity efforts, including its equity cadre created last year to address concerns raised by students and alumni about discriminatory experiences. Staff and school board members participated in a “summer reading equity book club,” Rico said, and the district is creating additional opportunities for students to advocate for themselves, including on the school board.

Santa Rosa City Schools is rolling out its new ethnic studies curriculum in both middle and high schools this year, with further training for teachers and staff on culturally responsive teaching, Trunnell said. A particular focus within that effort is curriculum development supportive of Indigenous students.

Santa Rosa is also progressing away from insulating students receiving special education in separate classrooms, Trunnell said, and instead incorporating them into general education classrooms with professional supports, where possible.