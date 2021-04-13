What’s next for Amy G?

Amy Gutierrez, better known as Amy G, didn’t have to worry about first-day jitters when she started her new job with the San Francisco Giants.

After covering the team as an in-game reporter for 13 years, Gutierrez’s transition to the Giants’ multimedia producer and reporter is the “perfect combination” of new and familiar experiences, she said.

The career change, which she announced in March, follows NBC Sports Bay Area’s decision not to renew her contract during the offseason.

“It’s a really welcome challenge, but I can do it in a familiar environment,” the Petaluma native said. “So it’s the best of both worlds.“

Gutierrez compared her new role to being a utility player. It includes everything from story production to answering fans’ questions on social media. She also is serving as a community ambassador for the Giants, promoting all things related to the team, including the Giants Community Fund.

She recently launched a series on social media, “Gcast with Amy G,” that features interviews with players.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=144762344150971

For fans who miss seeing her alongside broadcasters Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper, better known as “Kruk and Kuip,” Gutierrez is working on a solution to that, too. She’s started thinking of ways to collaborate with the duo, but she isn’t sure of its format or when it will be released.

“This is a new job, so we’re figuring things out, too,” she said. “We’re going to try a lot of things and see what sticks.”

Although this is the first season she’s not an in-game reporter, she said the pandemic forced her to grieve that loss last year when she couldn’t spend time at the stadium or interact with fans.

“At first, I felt a little defeated,” she said. “There’s definitely an energy you get off players and fans and being in person. I felt like something was lost in the interviews because I couldn’t read their face or body language ... I’ve changed my tune. Being able to use technology has expanded what we’re able to do.”

The chance to experiment in her new position reminds her of the adrenaline rush of covering the World Series, Gutierrez said, but being laid off from NBC Sports Bay Area was a “complete gut punch” that shook her confidence.

“It was a lot of nights having some wine and talking to my parents, talking to my husband, talking to my really close friends about remembering I had skills people were going to want, even though I felt like I didn’t have value in the workplace,” she said. “I had it easier than a lot of other people to have this self-reflection time in my life. I’m glad I had it.”

Gutierrez said that time also allowed her to expand her career outside of baseball. She’s a lecturer at Sonoma State University, teaching public speaking and a sports boot camp, and also is producing shows for UCSF Health.

So what would she tell herself if she could revisit 2020?

“I think I would tell myself to remind yourself of the things you love to do and follow that path versus what you think you should do,” she said. “What is it you love to do? That has opened a lot of opportunity for me.”

(Note: Amy Gutierrez hosted Women in Conversation at Home for The Press Democrat in 2020.)