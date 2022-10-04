What’s next for Fiona Ma as California treasurer?

Fiona Ma has a few factors working in her favor to win a second term as state treasurer.

She’s an incumbent and a Democrat in a majority-blue state. She has vastly outraised her opponent, Republican Jack Guerrero, $2 million to $20,000. And thanks to soaring state tax revenues fueled by stock gains by some of the richest Californians, plus billions in federal relief during the COVID pandemic, the state has had record budget surpluses the last two years while she’s been the state’s top banker, responsible for managing its assets and investments.

That may be why Ma is more focused on seeing through policies she’s managed or introduced in her four years in office — not on dramatically shifting gears.

During her first term, Ma oversaw a revamp of programs to finance affordable housing and housing for homeless people, funding for clean energy projects and the rollout of CalSavers, a program that helps lower-income Californians save for retirement.

But her tenure hasn’t been without controversy. She’s the subject of a lawsuit filed by a former employee who alleges sexual harassment and discrimination. Ma told CalMatters the lawsuit was frivolous, and that she looks forward to her day in court.

Ma won 57% of the vote in the June primary, compared to 22% for Guerrero, so her chances of winning on Nov. 8 are strong.

“I’ve been on the ballot 19 times,” she said in a nearly hour-long interview with CalMatters last week. “I haven’t lost yet, but I don’t take anything for granted.”

Here are other key takeaways from the interview:

The haves and have-nots

Ma said while it’s a misconception that Californians are leaving the state in droves, she is concerned about the wealthy eventually decamping for states with lower taxes. They are willing to pay their fair share of taxes, she says, but dislike being criticized, especially on social media.

“The top 1% pay or contribute about 49% of our state’s general fund. That’s a lot, right? We are highly dependent on high net worth individuals,” she said. “People want to live here in California, they don’t mind paying a little … tax, but if they feel like they’re being demonized every day and not treated with respect like everybody else wants to be treated, I think that’s where we start seeing high net worth individuals looking to leave the state.”

Along those same lines, she opposes a “wealth tax,” increases in the tax rate for the state’s top earners, and — joining Gov. Gavin Newsom — said publicly for the first time in the interview that she’s against Proposition 30, a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would tax millionaires to fund electric vehicle programs.

But at the other end of the income scale , Ma doesn’t support a further increase to the minimum wage, which is set to hit $15.50 an hour on Jan. 1, with cost-of-living increases after that.

At the same time, she acknowledged that’s not a living wage for families. So she does support a universal basic income, which the state is testing.

Ma also noted that during the pandemic, the state has provided relief to struggling tenants, aid to keep restaurants open and, now, grants for performing arts organizations that went dark.

“I just see this state as very generous and very mindful of who is still struggling here,” she said.

Still, Ma, the first woman of color to serve as treasurer, said the state could do more to make sure that immigrant communities — including Asian-American owners of small businesses pummeled by the pandemic — benefit from state programs.

‘Housing, housing, housing’

Reducing California’s shortage of affordable housing is one of Ma’s main priorities. Aside from managing, investing and issuing state bonds, she leads four committees that allocate funds for affordable housing, and she says she’s been actively involved in reforms to regulations, deadlines and more.

Thanks to $500 million in low-income housing tax credits and two rounds of federal wildfire disaster credits, the state has also approved more tax credit applications for new construction than ever before, Ma says, giving the green light to “a lot of the projects that have been on the shelf for many, many years now.” She said her office distributed funding throughout the state rather than concentrating it in the larger metropolitan areas.

The state also, for the first time, sold bonds to build student housing at community colleges, and started the “Dream for All” program to help first-time homebuyers with down payments for mortgages.

“Those are just a couple of the programs, but housing, housing, housing,” she said.