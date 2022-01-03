Wheatland Union High School students disciplined over swastika photos, superintendent says

The superintendent of a rural Northern California high school said a group of students seen posing in a photo with swastikas and other Nazi symbols drawn on their bodies have been disciplined, but that specific details cannot be shared for legal reasons.

The administrator also said she and her colleagues have faced death threats following the incident.

The photo, at what appeared to be a house party, showed eight young people with swastikas and "SS" bolts drawn on their chest or torsos in black marker. One of the teens appeared to be holding up an "OK" symbol — a hand gesture associated in recent years with white supremacist hate groups — while another held up their middle finger. At least two also appeared to be seen holding alcoholic beverages.

Wheatland Union High School superintendent Nicole Newman in previous statements confirmed the school was investigating a photo circulating on social media. She also confirmed that at least some of the teens in the photo were Wheatland Union students.

In a video statement posted Thursday, Wheatland Union High School superintendent Nicole Newman said she is "legally precluded from sharing details" regarding their specific discipline, but that the district "took immediate action and will continue to do so, in accordance with the facts and the legal parameters established by law."

Newman said Thursday's announcement will be the final update provided on the matter.

The photos began circulating on social media Dec. 19, the weekend after Wheatland Union adjourned for winter break.

"We have been rocked to the core due to the disturbing images posted on social media by students who reside in our community," said Newman, who also said she was "profoundly disturbed and heartbroken" upon seeing the photos.

Newman said she and her Wheatland Union colleagues "have been subjected to death threats on a daily basis, as well as threats that are aimed against our families."