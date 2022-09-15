Editor’s note: This is the first of two parts. The second part will be published online Friday.

Stephen Ford worked thousands of criminal cases in a Mississippi law enforcement career that spanned nearly half a century.

What were the chances he’d remember a case from 40 years ago, when three young children from Santa Rosa were kidnapped by their father, then subjected to a six-month odyssey through the Deep South?

Quite good, it turns out.

“A lot of my memories are faint,” said Ford, now 72, during a recent phone interview. “But this one is hanging in there.”

As he spoke, he held a laminated clipping from the Biloxi Sun Herald headlined: “Gulfport detective, Harrison deputy find California fugitive.”

It recounts the arrest of Dennis D. McCoy, on Oct. 12, 1982, in north central Florida, where he’d fled as police in Mississippi closed in.

Working with information provided by Ford, then a detective with the Gulfport Police Department, Florida authorities arrested McCoy at a trailer park in Gainesville. With him were the three children he’d abducted the previous April, in violation of the court-ordered custody arrangement with his estranged wife, Nannietta Avants.

She was 16 when they married. He was 28, and already had two ex-wives. A gun collector and guard at San Quentin State Prison, he told her shortly after their wedding, “the only way you’ll ever leave me is in a pine box.”

Seven years into the marriage, she left him anyway. They’d moved five times. McCoy would disappear for days at a time without explanation. He had trouble holding down a job. When she told him she wanted out, he took it poorly.

The Avants children were 5, 4 and 2 years old when officers of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office found them in Florida.

Nan Avants, left, with her youngest daughter Bre Schafer, holds a folder containing some of the research she used while tracking down her ex-husband, who kidnapped their three children in 1982. They were found after a six-month search. Photo taken in Petaluma Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

The oldest, now living in Sonoma County, would not be interviewed for this story, and asked that her name and likeness not be used. Those six months on the run continue to haunt her in adulthood, she explained in an email. “Time does not heal all wounds.”

The middle child, Brennan Avants, served 20 years in the Army, retiring in 2017 as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot. He now lives just north of San Antonio, Texas, and is a program coordinator for Operation Homefront, a nonprofit supporting military families. He recalls his older sister soothing him the day they were reunited with their mother.

“See?” she said, “I told you Mom wasn’t dead.”

BreAnna, the baby, goes by Bre. She lives in Petaluma, where she and her husband, Nicholas, run Schafer’s ATA Martial Arts school. Nan recalls then 2-year-old Bre proudly informing her, on the flight from Florida, 40 years ago, “I have a new name!”

Anguish over the disappearance

In addition to assuming a new identity as Mike Bradford, McCoy had assigned each of the children new names. He’d forged Nan’s signature on a document giving him permission to take the kids out of the country. Their mother, he told them, had died in a car accident.

Nan believes he intended to take their children to Belize — a friend of theirs had lived there — and start new lives with them.

While it chronicled “Mrs. Avant’s anguish over the disappearance of her children,” the Sun Herald gave her nowhere near enough credit for getting them back.

She was at a steep disadvantage in that quest. McCoy, In addition to his background as a prison guard, was a firearms instructor, former Air Force interrogator, survivalist and avid reader of Soldier of Fortune magazine. He was also, as Mark Twain described one of his characters, “an experienced, industrious, ambitious, and often quite picturesque liar.”

A San Jose Mercury News article includes a photo of Nan Avants, and her younger brother Tim Hussey, reuniting with her son, Brennan, in 1982. Photo taken in Petaluma Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Christopher Chung/The Press Democrat)

She was 23 with a high school education, little money and no idea where her husband had taken her children. But Nan Avants was resourceful, resilient, determined. She was a quick study, not above bending a law or two, if she thought it would help her find her children. Most of all, she was relentless.

In the end, she beat McCoy at his own game.

A walking red flag

They’d met late in her sophomore year Santa Rosa High School. She had a friend who was dating a man 12 years older. He was buddies with McCoy, then 27. Dennis and Nan started dating.