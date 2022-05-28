Subscribe

When a fire agency responds to an emergency call, you might see a fee

MARISA ENDICOTT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 28, 2022, 1:04PM

Tell us about your experience with the first responder fee

If you’ve received or administered first responder fees, we want to hear from you. Contact Ïn Your Corner columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

More information on how the Sonoma County Fire District’s first response works is available at www.sonomacountyfd.org/first-responder-fee-faq.

Fire Chief Mark Heine also encouraged people to call the main office at 707-838-1170 with any questions or concerns and said the district can help navigate the process and even play an intermediary role with billing if necessary.

If you call 911 and a fire department arrives on the scene to assist, there’s a good chance you might encounter a first responder fee. This charge, which is separate from an ambulance transport fee, is something some fire agencies have turned to as the job description for fire professionals has expanded.

In July 2020, the Sonoma County Fire District adopted such a fee.

“It's really borne out fire departments such as ours putting paramedics on the fire engines,” said Mark Heine, fire chief of the Sonoma County Fire District. “We've enhanced our service level to being able to provide advanced life support services.”

Heine has seen a big increase in the types of service expected over his 40-year fire service career. In fact, upwards of 70 percent of the district’s emergency runs are now emergency medicine service calls.

“The equipment, the medications, the training, the ongoing continuing education requirements are expensive,” Heine told me, noting one cardiac EKG machine cost him $50,000.

At the same time, revenue, about 85 percent of which comes through property tax, is relatively fixed. “It's a fixed-income source with rapidly escalating costs,” Heine explained.

(The rest mostly comes via the first responder or parcel tax assessment fees.)

But the first responder fee doesn’t sit right with everyone, and those unfamiliar with the process might be surprised or confused to get hit with a bill when a fire engine responds to an emergency call.

How the fee works

Though it can vary, Sonoma County Fire District’s first responder fee is listed as $225.

Because the fee is meant to cover the fire service’s ability to respond to a wide range of situations, it’s charged whether you require or receive medical care or not—from performing a simple assessment after a car accident to the insertion of an IV or advanced cardiac care.

Patient and insurance information is obtained via intake forms. Signing a waiver to refuse medical care, against the fire district’s advice, won’t change the fee.

With regards to declining to provide information at all, Heine said: “We can’t force anyone to do anything against their will. We do our best to obtain information allowing us to recoup our costs from insurance companies for providing the services.”

The fee is designed to be fully or partially covered by insurance. Health insurance companies have billing codes and budgets specifically for these types of charges. Medicare does not cover the first responder fee, but Medi-Cal and Medicaid does.

Importantly, if you’re a resident of the fire district and pay the special tax for the fire service, any amount paid by the insurance company is considered payment in full. There’s a waiver policy in place in which those without insurance or whose insurance won’t cover the charge can submit a hardship application form.

Those who don’t live in the fire district or pay the service taxes (though they may still be Sonoma County residents), are billed for whatever their insurance won’t cover, though they can still apply for a hardship waiver if they don’t have the ability to pay.

The idea, Heine said, is to provide an “enhanced level of service without putting the cost on the back of our taxpayers in the form of increased taxes.”

He noted that the district board has waived the fee for each of the roughly 10 hardship waivers it has received.

Still, the system requires some lift from residents if they need to go through the insurance billing or waiver process, and people living outside the district’s bounds may be out of luck.

Roberta MacIntyre, a retired longtime fire professional and CEO of Fire Safe Sonoma, who supported the first responder fee concept when she was a fire marshal, emphasized the importance of communication and outreach around the adoption of such a charge.

“We have a tendency to forget the marketing piece, and when a consumer resource user suddenly discovers this bill, it’s hard to take, especially if you don’t know what to do with it,” she told me.

The board of directors for the Sonoma County Fire District held two hearings in 2020, which were advertised in The Press Democrat and put information on its social media and website. But Heine acknowledged “a lot of folks don’t pay too much particular attention to what their local fire districts do.”

Sonoma County Fire District is far from alone in charging a first responder fee. Sonoma Valley, Consumnes, and Sacramento fire agencies are just a few nearby examples, and others have considered it.

After purchasing multiple rescue units to deal with the increasing in car accident calls coming in, the Schell-Vista Fire Protection District, in southeastern Sonoma County, considered implementing a first responder fee, district Fire Chief Ray Mulas told me.

Tell us about your experience with the first responder fee

If you’ve received or administered first responder fees, we want to hear from you. Contact Ïn Your Corner columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

More information on how the Sonoma County Fire District’s first response works is available at www.sonomacountyfd.org/first-responder-fee-faq.

Fire Chief Mark Heine also encouraged people to call the main office at 707-838-1170 with any questions or concerns and said the district can help navigate the process and even play an intermediary role with billing if necessary.

They went the parcel fee route, in part because of the accounting infrastructure and staff requirements necessary to manage a first responder fee and deal with fee recovery from insurance.

Schell-Vista Fire Protection District, which serves roughly 4,500 people is a much smaller operation than the Sonoma County Fire District that serves about 95,000 people and recently expanded to include other fire districts like Bodega Bay’s and Forestville’s. (Like some other agencies, Sonoma County Fire district contracts with Wittman Enterprises to run its first responder billing.)

Another complicating factor, though, Mulas explained, is the question of charging someone who might not be in the district but lives in the area.

“They’re our community…Where do we draw the line,” he said, noting still that the resources necessary to deal with the surge in tourists is a major issue.

Still, Mulas said, “If things get tight, we might do it too.”

It didn’t make sense to him for the Monte Rio Fire Protection District, said Fire Chief Steve Baxman, where the idea was also brought up in a board meeting.

“We all agreed we’re a poor community, and how much do we tax the people,” he told me. Even if the fee can be charged to insurance, “if every time you go to someone’s house you charge, that just doesn’t sit right with me.”

“It’s a tough world we live in. Running a fire district I know the costs,” Baxman said. “Everything costs more these days, but when do you stop charging?”

“My thing is you give the best service you can with what you got.”

Challenges in providing emergency care

Over the past decade, there’s been an upward trend in adopting first responder fees as fire agencies grapple with balancing expanded emergency medical services and rising costs with limited private insurance payments for medical transport and resistance against local tax hikes.

There’s also been pushback. Missouri and Pennsylvania, for example, have banned local police and fire departments from charging related accident response fees in recent years.

“The part of this which is most subject to criticism is you can call it a fee, but the reality is, this can end up a regressive tax on low to moderate income people who also have the largest challenges accessing emergency care,” said William Wesley Fields, a retired emergency physician and health policy specialist.

He noted that people who are most likely to call 911 are often those with the least access to health care because they get sicker and wait longer to seek help.

The debate around this fee speaks to larger challenges with gaps in emergency care and the health care system.

“The essential problem of emergency services, whether you're in pre-hospital or in the ER is that first you provide the service, and you have to be prepared for the maximum response as needed, and then you figure out how to pay for services you've already provided,” Fields told me.

“So, it's the exact opposite of most of the rest of the economy and most of the rest of health care. That's the dilemma.

“The first billable health care services was medical transportation, and this is sort of a brave new world, where locally, jurisdictions are trying to generate private sources of revenue.”

That’s certainly a pressure felt by the Sonoma County Fire District, which gets reimbursed an average of about 21 percent of what it bills to insurance companies for its ambulance service, for example, according to Heine. (The district didn’t have data on hand for the recovery rate on first responder fees specifically.)

“Whether you're a private ambulance company, or a fire department or an ambulance provider, Heine told me, ”you’re significantly challenged with the way the health care system works right now.“

“In Your Corner” is a new column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.

Marisa Endicott

“In Your Corner” Columnist, The Press Democrat

Born and raised in Northern California, I'm dedicated to getting to know all its facets and helping track down the answers to tough questions. I want to use my experience as a journalist and an investigator to shine a light on local systems, policies and practices so residents have the information they need to advocate for the changes they want to see. I’m passionate about centering the many voices in the communities I cover, and I want readers to guide my work.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette