If you call 911 and a fire department arrives on the scene to assist, there’s a good chance you might encounter a first responder fee. This charge, which is separate from an ambulance transport fee, is something some fire agencies have turned to as the job description for fire professionals has expanded.

In July 2020, the Sonoma County Fire District adopted such a fee.

“It's really borne out fire departments such as ours putting paramedics on the fire engines,” said Mark Heine, fire chief of the Sonoma County Fire District. “We've enhanced our service level to being able to provide advanced life support services.”

Heine has seen a big increase in the types of service expected over his 40-year fire service career. In fact, upwards of 70 percent of the district’s emergency runs are now emergency medicine service calls.

“The equipment, the medications, the training, the ongoing continuing education requirements are expensive,” Heine told me, noting one cardiac EKG machine cost him $50,000.

At the same time, revenue, about 85 percent of which comes through property tax, is relatively fixed. “It's a fixed-income source with rapidly escalating costs,” Heine explained.

(The rest mostly comes via the first responder or parcel tax assessment fees.)

But the first responder fee doesn’t sit right with everyone, and those unfamiliar with the process might be surprised or confused to get hit with a bill when a fire engine responds to an emergency call.

How the fee works

Though it can vary, Sonoma County Fire District’s first responder fee is listed as $225.

Because the fee is meant to cover the fire service’s ability to respond to a wide range of situations, it’s charged whether you require or receive medical care or not—from performing a simple assessment after a car accident to the insertion of an IV or advanced cardiac care.

Patient and insurance information is obtained via intake forms. Signing a waiver to refuse medical care, against the fire district’s advice, won’t change the fee.

With regards to declining to provide information at all, Heine said: “We can’t force anyone to do anything against their will. We do our best to obtain information allowing us to recoup our costs from insurance companies for providing the services.”

The fee is designed to be fully or partially covered by insurance. Health insurance companies have billing codes and budgets specifically for these types of charges. Medicare does not cover the first responder fee, but Medi-Cal and Medicaid does.

Importantly, if you’re a resident of the fire district and pay the special tax for the fire service, any amount paid by the insurance company is considered payment in full. There’s a waiver policy in place in which those without insurance or whose insurance won’t cover the charge can submit a hardship application form.

Those who don’t live in the fire district or pay the service taxes (though they may still be Sonoma County residents), are billed for whatever their insurance won’t cover, though they can still apply for a hardship waiver if they don’t have the ability to pay.

The idea, Heine said, is to provide an “enhanced level of service without putting the cost on the back of our taxpayers in the form of increased taxes.”

He noted that the district board has waived the fee for each of the roughly 10 hardship waivers it has received.

Still, the system requires some lift from residents if they need to go through the insurance billing or waiver process, and people living outside the district’s bounds may be out of luck.

Roberta MacIntyre, a retired longtime fire professional and CEO of Fire Safe Sonoma, who supported the first responder fee concept when she was a fire marshal, emphasized the importance of communication and outreach around the adoption of such a charge.

“We have a tendency to forget the marketing piece, and when a consumer resource user suddenly discovers this bill, it’s hard to take, especially if you don’t know what to do with it,” she told me.

The board of directors for the Sonoma County Fire District held two hearings in 2020, which were advertised in The Press Democrat and put information on its social media and website. But Heine acknowledged “a lot of folks don’t pay too much particular attention to what their local fire districts do.”

Sonoma County Fire District is far from alone in charging a first responder fee. Sonoma Valley, Consumnes, and Sacramento fire agencies are just a few nearby examples, and others have considered it.

After purchasing multiple rescue units to deal with the increasing in car accident calls coming in, the Schell-Vista Fire Protection District, in southeastern Sonoma County, considered implementing a first responder fee, district Fire Chief Ray Mulas told me.