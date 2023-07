When and where: Here’s how hot it will it get this weekend across North Bay

With the anticipation of excessive heat in Northern California this weekend, weather experts are warning residents to take precautions as temperatures reach the triple digits in some areas without much overnight relief.

Here’s a timeline of how temperatures are expected to rise over the next three days in several locations across the North Bay, according to the National Weather Service:

Friday, July 14

Noon: 61 degrees in Bodega Bay, 83 degrees in Santa Rosa, 89 degrees in Cloverdale

3 p.m.: 64 degrees in Bodega Bay, 85 degrees in Rohnert Park, 87 degrees in Petaluma, 90 degrees in Santa Rosa, 96 degrees in Calistoga, 97 degrees in Healdsburg, 99 degrees in Cloverdale

Saturday, July 15

6 a.m.: 53 degrees in Bodega Bay, 55 degrees in Rohnert Park, 57 degrees in Santa Rosa, 55 degrees in Petaluma, 59 degrees in Healdsburg, 63 degrees in Calistoga, 67 degrees in Cloverdale

62 degrees in Bodega Bay, 85 degrees in Santa Rosa, 92 degrees in Cloverdale 3 p.m.: 65 degrees in Bodega Bay, 90 degrees in Rohnert Park, 92 degrees in Petaluma, 95 degrees in Santa Rosa, 102 degrees in Calistoga, 102 degrees in Healdsburg, 103 degrees in Cloverdale

Sunday, July 16

6 a.m.: 55 degrees in Bodega Bay, 58 degrees in Rohnert Park, 58 degrees in Petaluma, 61 degrees in Santa Rosa, 63 degrees in Healdsburg, 68 degrees in Calistoga, 69 degrees in Cloverdale

64 degrees in Bodega Bay, 86 degrees in Santa Rosa, 94 degrees in Cloverdale 3 p.m.: 67 degrees in Bodega Bay, 90 degrees in Rohnert Park, 91 degrees in Petaluma, 95 degrees in Santa Rosa, 101 degrees in Healdsburg, 102 degrees in Calistoga, 103 degrees in Cloverdale

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8531 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.