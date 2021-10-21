When did pumpkin patches become all the rage in Sonoma County?

Crisp fall air, corn mazes, corn pits, hot chocolate, pony rides, kettle corn and rows upon rows of massive pumpkins are a popular fall tradition in Sonoma County and across the U.S., but pumpkin patches weren’t always mega attractions.

Pumpkin is an old crop — some say older than corn — and in agriculturally rich Sonoma County, pumpkin patches have been around for a long time. There’s a photo of a horse in a pumpkin patch in Freestone around 1900. And in a 1950 letter to the editor, one Press Democrat reader recalled when Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village shopping center “was just a pumpkin patch and a cornfield.”

The evolution of pumpkin patches from a neighborhood garden or farm crop to becoming a popular fall attraction happened over the course of the 20th century.

Jack-o’-lanterns were popularized by Irish and Scottish immigrants who came to the U.S. in the late 19th century and brought their tradition of carving faces into turnip and potatoes. The immigrants found pumpkins in America to be a great fruit for their frightful carvings.

Mentions of pumpkin patches in The Press Democrat archives as a festive fall attraction began to pop up in the 1970s and increased through the 1980s and 1990s, with some references to prime time TV special “It’s a Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” which initially aired in 1966.

For many families, pumpkin patches are a way to celebrate the season, have fun outdoors and make good memories, according to Molly Black of Great Peter Pumpkin Patch in Petaluma, which has no admission fee and has been operating for 26 years.

“We have families that have been coming out here for 20 plus years. They’re now bringing their grandchildren and their children are bringing their children,” said Black.

At the Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch, thousands visit during the fall for attractions that include a bounce house, petting farm, pumpkin “blasters,” a barnyard ball zone, a hay bale pyramid, an 8-acre corn maze and a 10-acre pumpkin patch.

“Families get to come out here and run all over and enjoy the farm life and pumpkins,” said Kim Medeiros, supervisor at the Santa Rosa Pumpkin Patch. “We always have new stuff going on.”

See photos of Sonoma County pumpkin patches and Halloween celebrations through the years in the photo gallery above.