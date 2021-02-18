When Joe DiMaggio came to town: What happened in Sonoma County history Feb. 21-Feb. 27?

On Feb. 27, 1938, Joe DiMaggio visited the Santa Rosa Junior College field and gave a hitting exhibition before a game between the San Francisco Seals and the Pacific Greyhounds. The event was a benefit for Ursuline College and attracted an overflow crowd of 3,000 fans.

Two days earlier, on Feb. 25, 1938, Petaluma's new feed mill became the tallest building in Northern California, outside of San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento. The 11-story, fireproof structure was built for the Poultry Producers of Central California, and was equipped with the latest milling equipment to assure poultry farmers of the best poultry feeds.

On Feb. 25, 1981, Mendocino County's 1980 marijuana crop was worth $100 million dollars, but farm commissioner Ted Eriksen Jr. said that he would omit the figure from his 1980 crop report. Eriksen published a $90-million figure for marijuana in the previous year's report, which led to criticism from state and local officials. He defended his yearly assessment, arguing that the county's second largest agricultural product should not be ignored, even if it was illegal. The $100 million value placed marijuana second only to timber in county agricultural production.

– News Researcher Teresa Meikle contributed to this report