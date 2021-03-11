When Paul Revere’s grandson rode the historic Padre Trail in Sonoma County

Here’s a little known fact: one of the first published accounts of the historic Padre Trail between Napa and Sonoma comes from the grandson of Paul Revere, the legendary Revolutionary War hero who warned Americans “The British are coming!”

Like his famous grandfather, Joseph Warren Revere road horseback, although there was no shouting on his peaceful ride beginning in Sonoma in 1846. At the time, Joseph was a 34-year-old Navy lieutenant stationed in Sonoma, according to his 1849 memoir “A Tour of Duty in California.”

He described the “rough mountain path” that divided Sonoma and Napa valleys and a “pleasant afternoon ride” across hills and under shady trees.

“After pursuing for some time a rugged and stony mountain-path, amidst gnarled and stunted hard-wood trees, you attain, when least expected, the summit of a mountain from which you gaze with rapture — if you have an eye or a heart for nature — upon a broad and level valley, studded with clumps of verdant oaks, and dotted with herds of grazing cattle…” Revere wrote about the Padre Trail.

The Padre Trail was heavily trafficked in the 1820s and 1830s by Mexicans and Spaniards at the San Francisco Solano Mission, which was founded in 1823. (Sonoma Valley Historical Society)

From Sonoma, where Revere began his ride, the trail climbed over the Mayacamas mountain range between Napa and Sonoma and crossed the crest of Carneros Creek, according to the Sonoma Valley Historical Society. The area was home to Pomo and Miwok tribes.

Its frequent use in the 1820s and 1830s led it to become a boundary line between two Mexican ranchos — Rancho Huichica and Rancho de Napa. It was used by generations of Native American tribes before Europeans settled in the area.