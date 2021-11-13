Why the state says you can get a COVID-19 booster and the doctor says you can’t

California led from the front earlier this week when its chief public health official toppled one of the major barriers to getting a coronavirus booster vaccine.

“Allow patients to self-determine their risk of exposure,” Tomás Aragón, director of the California Department of Public Health, wrote in an open letter to local health jurisdictions and medical providers Tuesday. “Do not turn a patient away who is requesting a booster if … the patient is 18 or over and has met the 6-month original vaccination series time period for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or it has been at least 2 months since their J & J vaccine.”

Desire for COVID vaccinations isn’t nearly as frenzied as it was last winter and spring, when the supply of doses fell far short of demand and was parceled out under the detailed hierarchy of the state’s now-defunct tier system. But with the ascendance of the delta variant and approach of the winter holidays, there is eagerness.

Aragón’s letter was just the signal a lot of Sonoma County residents had been waiting for. It seemingly granted eligibility to a vast swath of adults aged 18-64 who do not have a serious underlying health condition and do not live in a care facility.

Late Friday, Sonoma County sought to put any lingering hesitation to rest, issuing a news release that echoed Aragón’s guidance.

“No adult who seeks to strengthen their immune systems in advance of the holiday season will be turned away,” the county’s news release said.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase likewise stressed the importance of boosters in helping to prevent another winter surge of COVID cases.

“We want to head off a surge in COVID as we enter the busy holiday season,” Mase said in the news release. “We are already seeing an uptick in cases, and that could put more people in the hospital, particularly vulnerable people, even if they are fully vaccinated.

“We have been stressing that boosters are essential for higher-risk individuals, but now it’s become apparent that we need many more people to receive a booster dose to slow the spread of the virus. Getting a booster will help protect you, your family, your friends and our community.”

Despite such bold directives, though, many residents have found themselves disappointed.

That’s because major vaccine providers operating in the county are sticking with the guidance emanating from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the CDC is still suggesting the stricter eligibility rules, limiting booster doses to those who are 65 and older, or are 18-64 with underlying medical conditions, or live in long-term care settings.

The state adds other official exceptions. In the paragraph following his green light, Aragón wrote that residents younger than 65 are eligible if they “work with the public or live with someone who works with the public, live or work with someone at high risk of severe impact of COVID, live in geographic areas that have been heavily impacted by COVID, reside in high transmission areas, live in a congregate setting, experience social inequity, or other risk conditions as assessed by the individual.”

The state and county each seemed to wink at those rules in saying no one should be turned away. The people administering the doses aren’t necessarily willing to take that chance.

“We’re not going to jeopardize any patient safety or quality,” said someone who works for a large provider and requested anonymity. “We have to make sure everyone is getting the right dose at the right time.”

Presumably, offering COVID boosters outside of CDC approval could open a hospital or pharmacy chain to a greater degree of liability should something go wrong.

The anonymous health worker noted the ever-changing standards of the vaccine rollout. Even now, the rules for a booster shot are different from for a regular dose. In addition, only Pfizer-BioNTech is approved for children younger than 12, and kids are supposed to receive smaller doses, from smaller needles. Providers are waiting for absolute clarity before proceeding with boosters.

“The issue is not supply,” the source confirmed. “There is no shortage.”

The three medical giants operating in Sonoma County issued fairly similar statements on booster policy when contacted by The Press Democrat.

“Providence is currently following the guidance of the CDC as it relates to eligibility for those patients seeking a vaccine booster,” said the group, which owns Santa Rosa Memorial, Petaluma Valley and Healdsburg hospitals. “As future recommendations and guidance become available from the CDC and FDA, our clinical leadership team will review and adopt as appropriate.”