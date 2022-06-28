When their friend’s heart stopped, these teens jumped into action

Their 2-on-2 basketball game was winding down around 8:30 p.m. at Sonoma Valley High School when Mikey Serbicki, 16, threw a “terrible” pass, sending the ball out of bounds and his friends into a fit of laughter.

As Mason Matulaitis, 19, returned from fetching the ball, Serbicki was sprawled out on the blacktop. At first, his friends thought it was a joke, part of Serbicki’s well-loved humor, Mason said.

But the Sonoma teen didn’t sit up, he wouldn’t respond and in seconds they realized something was deathly wrong. Nate Jordan, 19, checked his friend’s pulse.

“(Jordan) put his fingers up to his neck and he wanted me to come over and double check to make sure that he's actually not joking around, that he wasn't just missing it,” Matulaitis said. “He then said, ‘His heartbeat is super faint.’”

Serbicki’s three friends jumped into action.

Toby Ford-Monroe, 20, called 911 and relayed their location, while dispatchers warned the teens that Serbicki had likely entered cardiac arrest. Matulaitis began to perform chest compressions on Serbicki, skills he learned from his physical education class at the high school. Jordan noticed a newly constructed AED station 50 yards away.

“I ran over to grab the AED. I was a bit panicked, but... I got the AED and put it on Mikey,” Jordan said.

Jordan turned on the AED, which gives audible step-by-step instructions. He attached the sensor to Serbicki to track his heart rate. It soon told the young men they would need to administer an electric and lifesaving shock.

“I was hoping he was gonna be all right. I mean, when you see your friend laying on the ground it looks kind of scary,” Mason said. “You’re just hoping that this is not going to be the last time you see him.”

They attached a “sticky pad” from the machine to the sides of Serbicki’s chest, near his kidneys. Then, the machine ordered Jordan to shock his friend.

“I had to swallow the emotion, so I just pressed the button,” Jordan said. “I didn't like it, but it’s what I had to do.”

Serbicki convulsed from the electric shock, his body “flinging” itself in the air before dropping to the ground. Jordan and Matulaitis resumed chest compressions in between two more electric shocks to Serbicki’s heart.

Jordan was performing CPR when the paramedics arrived at the back gate of the high school. Matulaitis said the paramedics shouted at him to compress the chest harder and faster, it was a “life and death” situation. Jordan continued until enough paramedics were able to relieve him of the life-saving duties.

“They rushed the scene when we were on top of him,” Jordan said. “I don't even really remember what happened after that. It was just kind of like a haze of weirdness.”

Within minutes, an emergency helicopter landed on adjacent basketball courts, ready to transport Serbicki to a trauma center. The noise of the paramedics and the helicopter brought the “whole neighborhood” to the scene, Matulaitis said. While he was giving CPR, his mother called him, worried that he was the one in trouble.

“I didn't respond because I was too busy doing something, which I know scared the crap out of my mom,” Matulaitis said. “I felt so bad for not responding because her suspicions were kind of right this time.”

The paramedics moved him to the helicopter and flew to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The boys clamored into a car together and followed their friend up Highway 12 to the emergency room. When they arrived at the hospital, Serbicki was still in critical condition and only family was allowed inside.

“They didn’t let us in, so we just went home and I guess tried to sleep,” Jordan said.

They received updates over the next two days while Serbicki was under heavy sedation, Matulaitis said. It’s still a mystery why the 16-year-old collapsed on the court on June 15, but he is now in stable condition.

In the days after the incident, the boys received calls from Serbicki’s mother thanking them for their quick action that may have saved her son. Sonoma Valley Fire Chief Steve Akre said his friends did “everything right.”

Asked if Serbicki owes them a life debt, Matulaitis joked, “we haven't discussed what he owes me in terms of cash. Maybe just come hang out with me when you're out [of the hospital].”

