When to catch the Geminid meteor shower in the San Francisco Bay Area

As Earth passes through the massive dusty cloud that trails the 3-mile-wide space rock 3200 Phaethon, the nighttime sky will light up with shooting stars in coming days.

The Geminid meteor shower occurs every Dec. 7 to 17 and is expected to reach its peak this year on the night of Dec. 13 into the morning of Dec. 14, with those hours being the best for seeing blazing fireballs, NASA said.

The Monday-Tuesday peak is expected to be obscured in the San Francisco Bay Area by clouds from an atmospheric river, and clouds and rain are forecast to persist through Thursday, but there may be a chance to catch the end of the meteor shower on Friday, Dec. 17.

"Friday night may be the window," said Drew Peterson, a forecaster with the National Weather Service. "I can't say it's going to be completely clear. There are still going to be some clouds. It looks like it'll be better later Friday night versus Saturday morning, but that's looking eight days ahead trying to forecast the cloud cover. It could change between now and then."

Peterson also said the North Bay is more likely to have clear skies than areas south of the Golden Gate.

The Geminid meteor shower is caused by a stream of small particles left behind by the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, said Gerald McKeegan, adjunct astronomer at Chabot Space & Science Center.

"The asteroid's orbit periodically takes it very close to the sun, and it may actually be the remnant of an old comet," McKeegan wrote in an email. "When it is close to the sun, dust and small grains are released from the asteroid's surface, drifting into a stream of particles that orbit the sun and cross the Earth's orbital path."

Earth passes through that particle stream in early December every year, with the particles burning up as they enter the Earth's atmosphere and producing a shower of shooting stars.

"During the peak, we expect 100 or more meteors per hour," McKeegan wrote. "There will be fewer meteors per hour the nights before or after the peak."

The best places to view a meteor shower are dark areas away from city lights, where you can see a large part of the sky without obstructing trees or buildings.