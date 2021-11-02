When will Sierra-at-Tahoe open? Fire damage, supply chain issues delay winter season

Ski and snowboard season at Sierra-at-Tahoe likely won't begin until early 2022, the resort announced this week as it continues to recover from damage caused by the Caldor fire.

"While our team has been working tirelessly and making progress each day, there is still a substantial amount of work ahead of us," resort officials wrote in a Monday email newsletter. "As a result, we will have a delayed start to the season and have set our sights on opening in early 2022."

The Caldor fire, which burned its way along Highway 50 into the Lake Tahoe Basin during late August and early September, damaged key infrastructure and created tree hazards, rendering some areas of Sierra-at-Tahoe inaccessible, according to an FAQ page on the resort's website.

"Based on initial assessments, we do know that the trails and area accessed by West Bowl Express will be inaccessible this winter."

The resort also said the Grandview Express, one of its two main lifts, had its haul rope damaged during the fire, with a replacement cable still being produced in Switzerland as of a September update.

Sierra-at-Tahoe said global supply chain and shipping issues create further uncertainty about the timeline for necessary repairs.

"Many factors will impact the timing of the mountain reopening, including Mother Nature, the supply chain for the equipment we need, and any unforeseen obstacles that may be thrown our way," Monday's email continued. "Despite the challenges ahead, the recent snow is a reminder of what we are working toward, and we will not stop until we are all making laps on Grandview."

The Sierra Nevada mountains received a blanket of snow in late October, when powerful storms passed through Northern California.

Another ski resort in the area, Palisades Tahoe, kicked off its season weeks early as a result, opening its slopes just before Halloween.