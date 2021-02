When your chance for a COVID-19 shot comes, don't worry which one it is

When getting a COVID-19 vaccine, there's no sense being picky. You should take the first authorized vaccine that's offered to you, experts say.

The newest COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, from Johnson & Johnson, is probably a little less effective at preventing sickness than the two shots already being administered around the United States, made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. But it's still worth getting.

On Friday, Johnson & Johnson announced that, in a 45,000-person trial, its vaccine was about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19. No one who received the vaccine was hospitalized with or died of the disease, according to the company, which said it expected to seek emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as early as this week. If the FDA authorizes use of the vaccine, millions of doses could be shipped out of J&J's warehouses beginning in late February.

The J&J vaccine is similar to the shots from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech but uses a different strategy for transporting genetic code into human cells to stimulate immunity to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were found in trials last fall to be 94% to 95% effective at preventing the disease. They also prevented nearly all severe illnesses.

But the difference in those efficacy numbers may be deceptive. The vaccines were tested in different locations and at different phases of the pandemic. And J&J gave subjects in its trial only one dose of the vaccine, whereas Pfizer and Moderna have two-dose schedules, separated by 21 and 28 days, respectively.

The bottom line, however, is that all three do a good job at preventing serious illness.

"It's a bit like, do you want a Lamborghini or a Chevy to get to work?" said Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group. "Ultimately, I just need to get to work. If a Chevy is available, sign me up."

So although expert panels may debate in the future about which vaccine is best for whom, "from a personal and public health perspective, the best advice for now is to get whatever you can as soon as you can get it, because the sooner we all get vaccinated, the better off we all are," said Dr. Norman Hearst, a family doctor and epidemiologist at UC San Francisco.

Here are five reasons experts say you should take the J&J shot — assuming the FDA authorizes it — if it's the one that's offered to you first.

All three vaccines protect against hospitalization and deathOf the 10 people who had cases of severe disease in the Pfizer-BioNTech trial, nine had received a placebo, or fake, vaccine. Likewise, none of the 30 severe cases in the Moderna trial occurred in people who got the true vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson did not release specific numbers but said none of the vaccinated patients were hospitalized or died.

"The real goal is to keep people out of the hospital and the ICU and the morgue," said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "This vaccine will do that well."

The efficacy levels could be a case of apples and orangesThe data that Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna presented to the FDA for their vaccines came from large clinical trials that took place over the summer and early fall in the United States. At the time, none of the new coronavirus variants — some of which may be better at evading the immune responses produced by vaccines — were circulating here.

In contrast, the J&J trial began in September and was put into the arms of people in South America and South Africa as well as the United States.

Newly widespread variants in Brazil and South Africa appear somewhat better at evading the vaccine's defenses, and it's possible a new variant in California — where many J&J volunteers were enrolled — may also have that trait.

The J&J vaccine was 72% effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in the U.S. part of the trial, compared with 57% in South Africa, where a more contagious variant is the dominant strain. Another vaccine, made by the Maryland company Novavax, had 90% efficacy in a large British trial but only about 50% in South Africa.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines might not have gotten the same sparkling results had they been tested more recently — or in South Africa.

"This vaccine was tested in the pandemic here and now," said Dr. Dan Barouch, a Harvard Medical School professor whose lab at the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston developed the J&J vaccine. "The pandemic is a much more complex pandemic than it was several months ago."