Where are 3 missing Tampa Bay women? The answer may rest with ‘the devil’

TAMPA, Fla. — The families sat in lawn chairs, watching big yellow machines claw through the earth.

The summer sun bore down on the empty lot in Largo nestled between a Baptist church and the Pinellas Trail. Drivers and pedestrians stopped, curious, as about a dozen forensic investigators continued their rhythm of digging: shovel, sift, discard.

They were searching for the remains of Retha Hiers.

In the 39 years since Hiers went missing, the Berlin Wall fell, the internet was born, and America elected its first Black president. But Dana Hiers hasn’t seen her mother since she left their Largo home to buy washing powder on Dec. 28, 1982.

“She needs to be in a proper place,” Hiers said at the excavation site. “In the ground, anywhere, that’s not a proper place.”

But closure didn’t come, not on that June day or the next. As July arrived, it seemed more likely the answers were buried with one man — not in this empty lot.

Cleveland Hill Jr. had a sense of mystery about him. Neighbors whispered his name with fear and respect. His daughter made a podcast series dedicated to unraveling his legend: the son of a snake catcher hunting for mistresses at the neighborhood Pentecostal church; a successful businessman and sly drug dealer; and a murderous, devil-worshipping husband who practiced black magic.

Most of all, Hill is the single connection between three missing women, including Hiers, who vanished from the Tampa Bay region between 1974 and 1989. Each tried to end a romantic relationship with him prior to vanishing.

They haven’t been seen — dead or alive — since.

The missing

There was a pattern.

She went out, alone. Her car was found in a nearby city. Sometimes, her family received a letter.

Margaret Dash, 38, left her Clearwater home to buy medicine for a sick relative on June 14, 1974. Months later, her 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass was found abandoned in a St. Petersburg parking lot. The mother of four was trying to end an affair with Hill. She told her husband that Hill had threatened to kill her if she didn’t run away with him.

Retha Hiers, 43, vanished three days after Christmas in 1982. Her white two-door 1976 Ford Elite was deserted at a Clearwater apartment complex. When Retha’s husband caught her having an affair with Hill, she overdosed on drugs but survived, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office report. The Tampa Tribune reported in 1993 that Hiers’ family received a letter the day after her disappearance. Purportedly written by Retha, it said she left her husband and six children to be with Hill.

Donyelle Johnson, 21, was on her way to St. Petersburg Junior College on April 4, 1989. She never made it to class; her 1987 Nissan Pulsar was found abandoned behind a Hardee’s restaurant in Largo. According to the Tribune, the Johnson family received a letter that handwriting experts believe was written by Donyelle. It said she was involved with drugs and had moved to Orlando to “straighten out her life.” Johnson was having an affair with Hill at the time of her disappearance. Days before she went missing, she told her father Hill said he “could make people disappear.”

Law enforcement suspected Hill in all three cases. He always maintained he was not romantically involved with any of the women and had nothing to do with their disappearances.

“Maybe they just left,” Hill told WTSP-Ch. 10 in 1989.

Hill had a history of violence and refusing to take no for an answer. He married his wife, Betty Jean Hillmon, when she was 15. Their relationship was fraught with abuse.

“He was very mean. He beat me every week about once or twice,” Betty Jean testified in court. “He called me all kinds of names and made me stay in the house and would dare me to come out. He locked me in.”

She filed for divorce and fled to her parent’s house in February 1968. Four days later, Hill showed up with a gun. He shot his mother-in-law, Josephine Hillmon, four times before turning the gun on Betty Jean, shooting her in the mouth and the back of the head.

“I’m going to have to kill you or you’ll talk,” he told Hillmon before the shooting, according to court records.

Somehow, both women survived. Hill was booked on two attempted murder charges, but a jury found him guilty of assault. He was sentenced to five years of probation and went to prison one year later for violating it. He was paroled in 1971.

Betty Jean remarried Hill about two weeks after his release. The Pentecostal church they attended did not support divorce, her daughter said, and its leaders believed Hill had repented and deserved another chance.

“To my mom, her faith was everything,” Tenesia Mbow explained on her podcast. “She lives to please God.”