Where ballot drop boxes are located in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties

For statewide voting information from the California Secretary of State, go here.

For Mendocino County voter information, go here.

For Lake County voter information, go here.

For Sonoma County voter information, go here.

Residents who don’t want to mail their ballot or go to the polls this year have another option: ballot drop boxes.

In Sonoma County, there are about 20 drop-off sites that will remain open until 8 p.m. Election Day.

The countywide secure ballot boxes are:

Bodega Bay Fire Station (510 Highway 1, Bodega Bay)

Cloverdale Veterans Memorial Building (205 W. 1st St., Cloverdale)

Cotati Veterans Memorial Building (8505 Park Ave., Cotati)

Duncans Mills Fire Station (24900 Highway 116, Duncans Mills)

Geyserville Fire Station (20975 Geyserville Ave., Geyserville)

Glen Ellen Fire Station (13445 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen)

Guerneville Regional Library (14107 Armstrong Woods Road, Guerneville)

Healdsburg City Hall (401 Grove St., Healdsburg)

Kenwood Fire Station (9045 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood)

Petaluma Community Center (320 N McDowell Blvd., Petaluma)

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building (1094 Petaluma Blvd. S., Petaluma)

Sonoma State University (1801 E. Cotati Ave., Rohnert Park)

Rohnert Park - Cotati Regional Library (6250 Lynne Condé Way, Rohnert Park)

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building (1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa)

Roseland Community Center (779 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa)

Rincon Valley Library (6959 Montecito Blvd., Santa Rosa)

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters (435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa)

Sebastopol Center for the Arts (282 S High St., Sebastopol)

Sonoma Valley Regional Library (755 W. Napa St., Sonoma)

Bluebird Center (25 Bluebird Drive, Windsor)

Secure ballot boxes in Mendocino County:

Fort Bragg City Hall (416 N. Franklin St., Fort Bragg)

Point Arena City Hall (451 School St., Point Arena)

Willits City Hall (111 E. Commercial St., Willits)

Secure ballot boxes in Lake County:

Lake County Superior Court (Building A, 7000 S. Center Drive, Clearlake)

Redbud Library (14785 Burns Valley Road, Clearlake)

Lakeport Library (1425 N. High St., Lakeport)

Middletown Library (21256 Washington St., Middletown)

Upper Lake County Library (310 Second St., Upper Lake)