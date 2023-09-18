Where refugees in California are arriving from

During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettled over 3 million refugees, making it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.

In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn't immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in 2022, twice the 2021 total.

Refugee arrivals in 2023 are on track to outpace the two previous years, with over 44,000 refugees arriving since January.

In August 2023, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Syria, Congo, and Afghanistan. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Syria has seen more than 5 million refugees flee to neighboring nations since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages, with an additional 6.8 million people forced from their homes and seeking refuge elsewhere in the country. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in California in August 2023.

August refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in August

To California:

#1. Afghanistan: 155

#2. Syria: 133

#3. Guatemala: 57

#4. El Salvador: 34

#5. Armenia: 31

#6. Ukraine: 30

#7. Iraq: 20

#8. Moldova: 19

#9. Iran: 18

#10. Belarus: 10

#11. Venezuela: 9

#12. Russia: 8

#12. Somalia: 8

#14. Palestine: 7

#15. Uzbekistan: 6

#16. Nicaragua: 4

#17. Honduras: 3

#17. Sudan: 3

#19. Congo: 2

#19. Kenya: 2

#21. Eritrea: 1

#21. Haiti: 1

#21. China: 1



To the U.S. as a whole:

#1. Syria: 1,429

#2. Congo: 1,085

#3. Afghanistan: 710

#4. Burma: 479

#5. Guatemala: 292



States that accepted the most refugees in August:

#1. California: 562

#2. Texas: 422

#3. New York: 384

#4. Illinois: 283

#5. North Carolina: 274



Read on to see the countries that California has accepted the most refugees from since October 2022.

#1. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2022

To California: 1,105



To the U.S. as a whole: 5,725

Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan

#1. California: 1,105

#2. Texas: 623

#3. Virginia: 614

#4. New York: 364

#5. Washington: 341



#2. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2022

To California: 541



To the U.S. as a whole: 8,238

Top states receiving refugees from Syria

#1. Michigan: 810

#2. New York: 645

#3. Texas: 594

#4. Pennsylvania: 557

#5. California: 541



#3. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2022

To California: 241



To the U.S. as a whole: 1,303

Top states receiving refugees from Ukraine

#1. Washington: 412

#2. California: 241

#3. New York: 95

#4. Ohio: 72

#5. Pennsylvania: 61



#4. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2022

To California: 219



To the U.S. as a whole: 1,563

Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala

#1. California: 219

#2. Florida: 139

#3. Pennsylvania: 109

#4. North Carolina: 97

#5. New York: 87



#5. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2022

To California: 145



To the U.S. as a whole: 675

Top states receiving refugees from Iran

#1. Texas: 150

#2. California: 145

#3. Washington: 75

#4. Georgia: 43

#5. Nevada: 27



#6. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2022

To California: 142



To the U.S. as a whole: 1,061

Top states receiving refugees from Iraq

#1. Michigan: 146

#2. California: 142

#3. Texas: 126

#4. Washington: 65

#5. Illinois: 63



#7. Armenia

Refugees that arrived from Armenia since October 2022

To California: 126



To the U.S. as a whole: 139

Top states receiving refugees from Armenia

#1. California: 126

#2. South Carolina: 6

#3. Oregon: 5

#4. Massachusetts: 2



#8. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2022

To California: 99

