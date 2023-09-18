Where refugees in California are arriving from

Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in California using data from the Refugee Processing Center.|
September 18, 2023, 1:42PM
During the past five decades, the U.S. has resettled over 3 million refugees, making it one of the leading countries for finding new homes for people fleeing violence, persecution, and war.

In 2021, then-President Donald Trump lowered the annual cap of refugees that could be admitted into the country to 15,000. Even as the Biden administration has raised the ceiling to 125,000, the annual number of refugees arriving in the U.S. didn't immediately bounce back to pre-Trump administration levels. The numbers are increasing though, with over 25,000 refugees arriving in the U.S. in 2022, twice the 2021 total.

Refugee arrivals in 2023 are on track to outpace the two previous years, with over 44,000 refugees arriving since January.

In August 2023, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Syria, Congo, and Afghanistan. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

For the last three decades, Congo, also called the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been struggling with a series of civil wars and internal battles that have left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries. Syria has seen more than 5 million refugees flee to neighboring nations since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages, with an additional 6.8 million people forced from their homes and seeking refuge elsewhere in the country. Afghan refugees have been fleeing to neighboring countries for decades, especially to Pakistan and Iran, which combined host over 8 million Afghans.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in California in August 2023.

August refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in August
To California:
#1. Afghanistan: 155
#2. Syria: 133
#3. Guatemala: 57
#4. El Salvador: 34
#5. Armenia: 31
#6. Ukraine: 30
#7. Iraq: 20
#8. Moldova: 19
#9. Iran: 18
#10. Belarus: 10
#11. Venezuela: 9
#12. Russia: 8
#12. Somalia: 8
#14. Palestine: 7
#15. Uzbekistan: 6
#16. Nicaragua: 4
#17. Honduras: 3
#17. Sudan: 3
#19. Congo: 2
#19. Kenya: 2
#21. Eritrea: 1
#21. Haiti: 1
#21. China: 1

To the U.S. as a whole:
#1. Syria: 1,429
#2. Congo: 1,085
#3. Afghanistan: 710
#4. Burma: 479
#5. Guatemala: 292

States that accepted the most refugees in August:
#1. California: 562
#2. Texas: 422
#3. New York: 384
#4. Illinois: 283
#5. North Carolina: 274

Read on to see the countries that California has accepted the most refugees from since October 2022.

#1. Afghanistan

Canva

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2022
To California: 1,105

To the U.S. as a whole: 5,725
Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan
#1. California: 1,105
#2. Texas: 623
#3. Virginia: 614
#4. New York: 364
#5. Washington: 341

#2. Syria

hanohiki // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2022
To California: 541

To the U.S. as a whole: 8,238
Top states receiving refugees from Syria
#1. Michigan: 810
#2. New York: 645
#3. Texas: 594
#4. Pennsylvania: 557
#5. California: 541

#3. Ukraine

Ruslan Lytvyn // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2022
To California: 241

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,303
Top states receiving refugees from Ukraine
#1. Washington: 412
#2. California: 241
#3. New York: 95
#4. Ohio: 72
#5. Pennsylvania: 61

#4. Guatemala

Lauren Squire // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2022
To California: 219

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,563
Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala
#1. California: 219
#2. Florida: 139
#3. Pennsylvania: 109
#4. North Carolina: 97
#5. New York: 87

#5. Iran

Andrew V Marcus // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2022
To California: 145

To the U.S. as a whole: 675
Top states receiving refugees from Iran
#1. Texas: 150
#2. California: 145
#3. Washington: 75
#4. Georgia: 43
#5. Nevada: 27

#6. Iraq

Focus and Blur // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2022
To California: 142

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,061
Top states receiving refugees from Iraq
#1. Michigan: 146
#2. California: 142
#3. Texas: 126
#4. Washington: 65
#5. Illinois: 63

#7. Armenia

Sebastian Castelier // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Armenia since October 2022
To California: 126

To the U.S. as a whole: 139
Top states receiving refugees from Armenia
#1. California: 126
#2. South Carolina: 6
#3. Oregon: 5
#4. Massachusetts: 2

#8. Moldova

JackKPhoto // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2022
To California: 99

To the U.S. as a whole: 442
Top states receiving refugees from Moldova
#1. Washington: 116
#2. California: 99
#3. Massachusetts: 54
#4. Minnesota: 32
#4. North Carolina: 32

#9. El Salvador

Canva

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2022
To California: 96

To the U.S. as a whole: 957
Top states receiving refugees from El Salvador
#1. California: 96
#2. Texas: 95
#3. North Carolina: 87
#4. New York: 82
#5. Maryland: 81

#10. Congo

Katja Tsvetkova // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2022
To California: 73

To the U.S. as a whole: 15,675
Top states receiving refugees from Congo
#1. Texas: 1,551
#2. Kentucky: 1,542
#3. Ohio: 1,173
#4. Arizona: 1,021
#5. New York: 821

#11. Russia

YuryKara // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Russia since October 2022
To California: 67

To the U.S. as a whole: 234
Top states receiving refugees from Russia
#1. California: 67
#2. Washington: 57
#3. Oregon: 26
#4. Ohio: 11
#5. Minnesota: 9

#12. Burma

Chantal de Bruijne // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October 2022
To California: 54

To the U.S. as a whole: 5,717
Top states receiving refugees from Burma
#1. Wisconsin: 637
#2. Texas: 598
#3. Indiana: 580
#4. New York: 523
#5. Illinois: 484

#13. Sudan

Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2022
To California: 43

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,505
Top states receiving refugees from Sudan
#1. Ohio: 116
#2. Illinois: 99
#3. Georgia: 96
#4. New York: 85
#5. Nebraska: 79

#14. Pakistan

W_NAMKET // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October 2022
To California: 38

To the U.S. as a whole: 391
Top states receiving refugees from Pakistan
#1. Pennsylvania: 56
#2. New York: 43
#3. Virginia: 40
#4. California: 38
#5. Georgia: 35

#15. Honduras

amnat30 // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2022
To California: 30

To the U.S. as a whole: 547
Top states receiving refugees from Honduras
#1. Florida: 72
#2. Texas: 71
#3. North Carolina: 42
#4. Maryland: 31
#4. Massachusetts: 31

#16. Eritrea

Dave Primov // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2022
To California: 27

To the U.S. as a whole: 867
Top states receiving refugees from Eritrea
#1. Ohio: 81
#2. Washington: 73
#3. Texas: 65
#4. Colorado: 48
#5. New York: 46

#17. Belarus

karp5 // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Belarus since October 2022
To California: 24

To the U.S. as a whole: 90
Top states receiving refugees from Belarus
#1. California: 24
#2. North Carolina: 17
#3. Washington: 15
#4. Georgia: 11
#5. Ohio: 7

#18. Uzbekistan

Canva

Refugees that arrived from Uzbekistan since October 2022
To California: 23

To the U.S. as a whole: 90
Top states receiving refugees from Uzbekistan
#1. California: 23
#1. Washington: 23
#3. Ohio: 15
#4. New York: 12
#5. Maine: 7

#19. Venezuela

Canva

Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2022
To California: 21

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,129
Top states receiving refugees from Venezuela
#1. Florida: 236
#2. Texas: 131
#3. Pennsylvania: 62
#4. North Carolina: 53
#5. Colorado: 51

#20. Somalia

Dave Primov // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2022
To California: 19

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,034
Top states receiving refugees from Somalia
#1. Minnesota: 330
#2. Ohio: 88
#3. Arizona: 58
#4. Washington: 51
#5. New York: 44

#21. Palestine

Stephen Butler // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Palestine since October 2022
To California: 9

To the U.S. as a whole: 50
Top states receiving refugees from Palestine
#1. New York: 15
#2. California: 9
#3. Nebraska: 8
#4. Michigan: 6
#5. Illinois: 4

#21. Yemen

Canva

Refugees that arrived from Yemen since October 2022
To California: 9

To the U.S. as a whole: 158
Top states receiving refugees from Yemen
#1. Michigan: 21
#1. New York: 21
#3. Illinois: 17
#4. Virginia: 15
#4. North Carolina: 15

#23. Nicaragua

Milosz Maslanka // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since October 2022
To California: 8

To the U.S. as a whole: 156
Top states receiving refugees from Nicaragua
#1. Florida: 29
#2. Texas: 20
#3. Arizona: 10
#3. Maryland: 10
#3. Massachusetts: 10

#24. Colombia

Matyas Rehak // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2022
To California: 7

To the U.S. as a whole: 1,085
Top states receiving refugees from Colombia
#1. New York: 126
#2. Florida: 119
#3. North Carolina: 108
#4. New Jersey: 85
#5. Pennsylvania: 75

#25. Ethiopia

Artush // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2022
To California: 4

To the U.S. as a whole: 362
Top states receiving refugees from Ethiopia
#1. Minnesota: 145
#2. Washington: 31
#3. New York: 19
#4. Georgia: 17
#5. Colorado: 16

#25. China

A. Aleksandravicius // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from China since October 2022
To California: 4

To the U.S. as a whole: 15
Top states receiving refugees from China
#1. Texas: 6
#2. California: 4
#3. New York: 3
#4. Colorado: 1
#4. Georgia: 1

#27. Haiti

Canva

Refugees that arrived from Haiti since October 2022
To California: 3

To the U.S. as a whole: 32
Top states receiving refugees from Haiti
#1. New York: 5
#1. Ohio: 5
#3. Colorado: 4
#3. Pennsylvania: 4
#5. California: 3

#27. Uganda

Vlad Karavaev // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October 2022
To California: 3

To the U.S. as a whole: 38
Top states receiving refugees from Uganda
#1. Ohio: 6
#2. Arizona: 4
#2. Colorado: 4
#2. Illinois: 4
#2. New Jersey: 4

#29. Kenya

Canva

Refugees that arrived from Kenya since October 2022
To California: 2

To the U.S. as a whole: 4
Top states receiving refugees from Kenya
#1. California: 2
#2. Minnesota: 1
#2. Vermont: 1

#30. Republic of South Sudan

punghi // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October 2022
To California: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 455
Top states receiving refugees from Republic of South Sudan
#1. New York: 49
#2. North Carolina: 32
#3. Maryland: 30
#4. Minnesota: 28
#4. Washington: 28

#30. Mali

Canva

Refugees that arrived from Mali since October 2022
To California: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 26
Top states receiving refugees from Mali
#1. Pennsylvania: 6
#2. North Carolina: 4
#3. Arizona: 2
#3. Louisiana: 2
#3. Massachusetts: 2

#30. Senegal

Salvador Aznar // Shutterstock

Refugees that arrived from Senegal since October 2022
To California: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 86
Top states receiving refugees from Senegal
#1. Illinois: 12
#2. Texas: 9
#2. Massachusetts: 9
#4. South Carolina: 8
#5. North Carolina: 7

#30. Algeria

Canva

Refugees that arrived from Algeria since October 2022
To California: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 3
Top states receiving refugees from Algeria
#1. New Mexico: 2
#2. California: 1

#30. Kyrgyzstan

Canva

Refugees that arrived from Kyrgyzstan since October 2022
To California: 1

To the U.S. as a whole: 141
Top states receiving refugees from Kyrgyzstan
#1. Pennsylvania: 39
#2. Washington: 36
#3. New York: 23
#4. Florida: 11
#5. Massachusetts: 8

