Where the water used for fighting California wildfires comes from

As several large wildfires burn across the state of California, firefighters are using millions of gallons of water to beat the blazes back.

In drought-plagued and water-scarce California, some may wonder where, exactly, all of that water comes from. The short answer is that Cal Fire takes water from wherever it can get it.

A Cal Fire spokesperson told SFGATE that there are several sources of water that fire crews can draw from: municipal water sources at Cal Fire facilities, fire hydrants out in the field, lakes, ponds and even residential swimming pools. Cal Fire was unable to provide an estimate on how much water typically comes from each source.

Most fire stations and air attack facilities contain water sources Cal Fire can pull from when deploying an initial response. In rural areas, firefighters will typically draw water from wells.

The means of replenishing water varies by vehicle. Cal Fire said that ground vehicles such as fire engines and water tenders will typically refill by using local fire hydrants but also sometimes siphon from lakes, ponds and swimming pools.

Air vehicles such as helicopters, however, will find the closest and most viable water source available. Oftentimes, these helicopters will fill their buckets and tanks with water from lakes, ponds and swimming pools. Cal Fire said most of the pool water is siphoned from residential pools, as larger community pools are harder to find.

Cal Fire estimated that one fill of a helicopter water bucket can range anywhere from 300 to 1,000 gallons; a fire engine from 300 to 500 gallons on average; and a water tender from 1,000 to 3,000 gallons, on average.

In the 2021 fire season, Cal Fire's aircraft has used 6.7 million gallons of water. Cal Fire was not immediately able to provide ground vehicle estimates or figures from past fire seasons.