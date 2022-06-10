Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Sonoma County 2022

Juneteenth, a holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, returns this year with several local events.

The annual celebration dates back to June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. The news came two months after the Confederacy surrendered and 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

Here’s a lineup of local Juneteenth celebrations that commemorate the holiday:

52nd Annual Sonoma County MLK/ Juneteenth Community Festival

Saturday, June 18; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, Santa Rosa

The life of Vince Harper, a beloved nonprofit worker who died last year, will be honored during this year’s MLK/ Juneteenth Community Festival. Run by the Juneteenth Committee, the event will include live entertainment, food, basketball games and other activities for kids.

More information: sonomacountyjuneteenth.com

Sonoma Juneteenth:

Saturday, June 18; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma

The free event will showcase The Remembrance Project, a textile-based installation that honors lives lost to violence. It will feature Sara Trail, the founder of the Social Justice Sewing Academy, which oversees The Remembrance Project. Table Culture Provisions co-owner and chef Stéphane Saint Louis and other local leaders will also participate.

More information: sonomacommunitycenter.org/juneteenth

Healdsburg Jazz Festival’s Juneteenth Celebration

Sunday, June 19; 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Healdsburg Plaza, Healdsburg

The 24th annual Healdsburg Jazz Festival will celebrate Juneteenth with a lineup of Black musicians and artists representing genres such as gospel, New Orleans jazz and spoken word. Besides watching performances, attendees will be able to participate in painting and flag-making activities. There is no cost to attend the event.

More information: healdsburgjazz.org

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.