Where to celebrate Memorial Day in Sonoma County

Memorial Day events are taking place throughout Sonoma County on Monday, some for the first time in two years.

The 64th annual Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance begins at 11 a.m. at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park, at 126 1st Sreet West, Sonoma.

The keynote speaker is Claudio Calvo. A Sonoma County resident for 34 years, Calvo served in Vietnam with the United States Marine Corps. He also is an Emmy Award winner with ABC Television Sports.

The event will feature an aerial flyover and a free picnic with hamburgers and hot dogs. For more information, go to bit.ly/3sWlwdj.

Petaluma’s annual Memorial Day event begins at 10 a.m. at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Ave., Petaluma.

The ceremony will feature the Avenue of the Flags display within the park’s section devoted to veterans and their spouses, and presentations by local veterans and Bay Area dignitaries. The event is free. For more information, go to bit.ly/38pvRrg.

City of Rohnert Park Community Services hosts a Memorial Day celebration beginning at 10 a.m. at the Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane. The event features guests speakers and music by Rohnert Park Community Band and a performance by the Rohnert Park Community Chorale. For more information, go to bit.ly/3sXT2Qg.

In Santa Rosa, Memorial Day veterans' tours of the Santa Rosa Rural Cemetery start at 12 p.m.,1600 Franklin Ave. Admission is free; donations appreciated. For more information, go to bit.ly/3PFqgxT.