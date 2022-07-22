Where to expect street closures for Rivertown Revival

Petaluma’s quirky celebration of artistry, music and fun returns this weekend. The Rivertown Revival Festival offers two days of revelry at Steamers Landing Park, including the famed $5 marriage ceremonies.

Set from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, the festival will also bring street closures around the historic McNear Peninsula. In an effort to make it safe for patrons and pedestrians, there will be no left turns permitted for northbound traffic on Lakeville Street at D Street, and no left turns westbound onto D Street from Lakeville.

Additionally, no lefts will be allowed for westbound traffic on D Street will not be able to turn left (southbound) onto South Copeland Street at Steamer landing. Those wishing to turn onto Copeland to access the small parking lot for Steamer Landing must do so from eastbound D Street.

Finally, southbound traffic on Copeland Street will be completely closed. No left or right turns will be permitted on Washington Street.

Petaluma police and festival organizers urge residents to walk or carpool when possible.