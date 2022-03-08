Where and how to find the cheapest gas in Sonoma County

The price of gas in California has reached record heights. Already-high gas prices were recently catapulted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In California, the average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline on Tuesday was $5.44 — and it’s even higher in Sonoma County, which is averaging $5.57 a gallon, according to the American Automobile Association's price tracker on Tuesday.

Here are some local places to pump gas that will put the smallest dent in your wallet.

1. Safeway (2200 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa)

Regular-grade gasoline on Tuesday was $5.19.

2. Costco (5901 Redwood Drive, Rohnert Park) (must be a member)

Regular-grade gasoline on Tuesday was $5.19.

3. Bridgeway Gas (4115 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol)

Regular-grade gasoline on Tuesday was $5.34.

4. Save-On Gas (8505 Gravenstein Highway, Cotati)

Regular-grade gasoline on Tuesday was $5.39.

5. 76 (8510 Gravenstein Highway, Cotati)

Regular-grade gasoline on Tuesday was $5.39 if you pay with cash, and $5.49 if you pay with a credit card.

You can also use the tips and tools listed below to find cheap gas stations and save money per gallon.

1. GasBuddy

GasBuddy is a helpful tool to find gas stations with the lowest prices in a particular area. You can visit its website or download the app from the Apple Store or Google Play. After picking a fuel type, an array of nearby gas stations and what prices they currently offer appears. Users can also save money at the pump by reporting gas prices near them.

2. Geico

Insurance company Geico has a tool on its website for finding cheap local gas stations. You simply enter your address for a list of the closest gas stations and prices near your location.

3. Google Maps

When using Google Maps — either online or in the app — you can easily search cheap gas and most businesses have the price of regular gas at their station listed in the search results, along with the hours of business and address.

4. Get a membership card

Some gas stations, such as Rotten Robbie and Shell, offer discounts on gas prices by using a membership card. Membership gas prices will be a few cents cheaper per gallon.

5. Pay cash

Save per gallon at most gas stations by paying with cash instead of a credit card. Typically, it is 10 cents cheaper per gallon when you pay with cash.