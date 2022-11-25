Subscribe

Where to find Christmas trees in Sonoma County

Whether you cut your own or buy pre-cut, we have a list of places to get that perfect symbol of the season.|
ALANA MINKLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 25, 2022, 3:12PM
Now that Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is around the corner, many people are on the hunt for Christmas trees.

Thankfully, there’s plenty of options in Sonoma County. Here’s a list of where you can find them.

Crazy Rudolph's Christmas Trees

Located in the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building at 1351 Maple Ave. in Santa Rosa.

Open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (707) 858-4245

Garlock Christmas Trees

Located at 2275 Bloomfield Rd. in Sebastopol.

Open Tuesday - Thursday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday - Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (707) 823-4307

Frosty Mountain Tree Farm (cut your own)

Located at 3600 Mariola Rd. in Sebastopol

Open Monday - Wednesday 12 p.m. to 5p.m. and Thursday -Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (707) 829-2351

Grandma Buddies Christmas Trees (cut your own)

Located at 8575 Graton Rd in Sebastopol

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Phone: (707) 823-4547

Pronzini Farms Christmas Trees and Pumpkin Patch

Located at 3795 Adobe Rd. in Petaluma

Open Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 6p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (707) 778-3871

Reindeer Ridge Tree Farm

Located at 3500 Mariola Rd. in Sebastopol

Open Monday - Tuesday and Thursday - Friday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Phone: (707) 829-1569

Little Hills Christmas Tree

Located at 961 Chapman Ln. in Petaluma

Open Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (707) 763-4678

Kringle's Korner Christmas Trees

Located in the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts at 50 Mark West Springs Rd. in Santa Rosa

Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day

Phone: (707) 579-8474

Marks Tree Lot

Loctaed at 2150 Giffen Ave. in Santa Rosa

Open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: (707) 526-7817

Larsen's Christmas Tree Farm (cut your own)

Located at 391 Marshall Ave in Petaluma

Open Tuesday - Thursday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (707) 762-6317

Nyberg’s Christmas Trees

Located at 21095 Broadway in Sonoma

Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (707) 996-5221

Celesta Farms (both cut your own and pre cut)

Located at 3447 Celesta Ct. in Sebastopol

Open Friday - Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (707) 829-9352

Wallinfarm

Located at 840 Ferguson Rd. in Sebastopol

Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: (707) 823-6973

Mickelson Christmas Trees

Located at 5495 Redwood Hwy in Petaluma

Open every day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Friday which is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Grandma's Pumpkin Patch

Located at 17740 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg

Open Monday - Thursday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Old Red Christmas Tree Farm

Located at 9720 Old Redwood Hwy. in Windsor

Open Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday- Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Phone: (707) 480-3294,

Urban Tree Farm Nursery

Located at 3010 Fulton Rd in Fulton

Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday except Tuesday

Phone: (707) 544-4446

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.

Alana Minkler

Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat

The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.

