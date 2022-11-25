Where to find Christmas trees in Sonoma County
Now that Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is around the corner, many people are on the hunt for Christmas trees.
Thankfully, there’s plenty of options in Sonoma County. Here’s a list of where you can find them.
Crazy Rudolph's Christmas Trees
Located in the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building at 1351 Maple Ave. in Santa Rosa.
Open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Phone: (707) 858-4245
Garlock Christmas Trees
Located at 2275 Bloomfield Rd. in Sebastopol.
Open Tuesday - Thursday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday - Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: (707) 823-4307
Frosty Mountain Tree Farm (cut your own)
Located at 3600 Mariola Rd. in Sebastopol
Open Monday - Wednesday 12 p.m. to 5p.m. and Thursday -Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: (707) 829-2351
Grandma Buddies Christmas Trees (cut your own)
Located at 8575 Graton Rd in Sebastopol
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Phone: (707) 823-4547
Pronzini Farms Christmas Trees and Pumpkin Patch
Located at 3795 Adobe Rd. in Petaluma
Open Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 6p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Phone: (707) 778-3871
Reindeer Ridge Tree Farm
Located at 3500 Mariola Rd. in Sebastopol
Open Monday - Tuesday and Thursday - Friday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Phone: (707) 829-1569
Little Hills Christmas Tree
Located at 961 Chapman Ln. in Petaluma
Open Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: (707) 763-4678
Kringle's Korner Christmas Trees
Located in the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts at 50 Mark West Springs Rd. in Santa Rosa
Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day
Phone: (707) 579-8474
Marks Tree Lot
Loctaed at 2150 Giffen Ave. in Santa Rosa
Open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Phone: (707) 526-7817
Larsen's Christmas Tree Farm (cut your own)
Located at 391 Marshall Ave in Petaluma
Open Tuesday - Thursday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: (707) 762-6317
Nyberg’s Christmas Trees
Located at 21095 Broadway in Sonoma
Open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Phone: (707) 996-5221
Celesta Farms (both cut your own and pre cut)
Located at 3447 Celesta Ct. in Sebastopol
Open Friday - Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: (707) 829-9352
Wallinfarm
Located at 840 Ferguson Rd. in Sebastopol
Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: (707) 823-6973
Mickelson Christmas Trees
Located at 5495 Redwood Hwy in Petaluma
Open every day 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except Friday which is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Grandma's Pumpkin Patch
Located at 17740 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg
Open Monday - Thursday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Old Red Christmas Tree Farm
Located at 9720 Old Redwood Hwy. in Windsor
Open Monday - Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday- Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Phone: (707) 480-3294,
Urban Tree Farm Nursery
Located at 3010 Fulton Rd in Fulton
Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday except Tuesday
Phone: (707) 544-4446
You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-526-8511 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.
Alana Minkler
Breaking news & general assignment reporter, The Press Democrat
The world is filled with stories that inspire compassion, wonder, laughs and even tears. As a Press Democrat reporter covering breaking news, tribes and youth, it’s my goal to give others a voice to share these stories.
