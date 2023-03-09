Officials are anticipating an atmospheric river to bring flooding, road closures, downed trees and power outages to parts of Sonoma County, Thursday into Friday.

To prepare for potential rising water levels, free sandbags are available at several locations, according to the County of Sonoma’s emergency information page.

The city of Santa Rosa’s sandbag filling station is open for residents throughout the rainy season. They can find sand and bags at the City Municipal Services Center North at 55 Stony Point Road, across from Finley Park, open 24/7. More information can be found at srcity.org/2963/Rain-Ready.

The city of Petaluma has sand and bags available 24/7 at “one or all of the following locations,” including 840 Hopper Street; Prince Park, 2301 East Washington Street; and Leghorn Park, 690 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. More information can be found at cityofpetaluma.org/flood-alert-info.

The city of Sonoma provides free sand to city residents at a self-serve sandbag filling station in the parking lot at Depot Park, 270 First St. W. More information can be found at sonomacity.org/sandbag-filling-station.

The city of Healdsburg has opened a sandbag fill station at the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave. Sand and bags are provided. More information can be found at healdsburg.gov/1046/Local-Hazards.

The city of Sebastopol is also offering sandbags to its residents. Individuals may pick up sand and a maximum of 25 sandbags sunrise to sunset in the city parking area in the rear of the Sebastopol Youth Annex at 425 Morris St. Residents must fill the sandbags themselves, but shovels are available. More information can be found at ci.sebastopol.ca.us.

In unincorporated Sonoma County, sand and bags are available at Ghilotti Construction, 239 Todd Road; the Monte Rio Fire Department, 9870 Main St., Monte Rio; the Forestville Fire Department, 6554 Mirabel Road, Forestville; Occidental Fire Department, 3800 Bohemian Highway, Occidental; Geyserville Park & Ride, Remmel Roadd, Geyserville; Sonoma Landworks, 15950 River Road; and corner of Felder Road and Arnold Drive in Sonoma Valley, according to socoemergency.org.