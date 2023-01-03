Where to find free sandbags in Sonoma County ahead of Wednesday’s storm

Sonoma County residents can anticipate another heavy round of rain starting Wednesday and potential flooding leading into the weekend, according to officials.

This particular atmospheric river, the third to hit the Bay Area since Dec. 26, could drop as much as 8 inches of precipitation, over a 48-hour period, on some of Sonoma County’s wettest areas, according to meteorologist Ryan Walbrun, with the National Weather Service’s office in Monterey.

“Use Tuesday for preparation,” Walbrun said. “Put a plan in action ahead of time, just in case.”

The city of Santa Rosa’s sandbag filling station is open for residents throughout the rainy season. They can find sand and bags at the City Municipal Services Center North at 55 Stony Point Road, which will be open 24/7.

More information can be found at www.srcity.org/2963/Rain-Ready.

The city of Petaluma has sand and sandbags available at an unmanned station located at the north end of Hopper Street, which will be open 24/7.

The city of Sonoma provides free sand to city residents at a self-serve sandbag filling station in the parking lot at Depot Park, 270 First Street West. More information can be found at www.sonomacity.org/sandbag-filling-station.

The city of Healdsburg has opened a sand bag fill station at the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave. Sand and empty bags will be provided. More information can be found at healdsburg.gov/1046/Local-Hazards.

In unincorporated west Sonoma County, sand and sandbags is available at the Monte Rio Fire Department, 9870 Main Street, Monte Rio; and the Forestville Fire Department: 6554 Mirabel Road, Forestville, according to socoemergency.org.

The city of Sebastopol is also offering sandbags to its residents. Individuals may pick up sand and a maximum of 25 sandbags sunrise to sunset in the city parking area to the rear of the Sebastopol Youth Annex at 425 Morris St. Residents must fill the sandbags themselves, shovels will be available onsite.

Friedman’s Home Improvement is offering 20 free sandbags and sand per household to those in need while supplies last. Friedman’s locations in Sonoma County are at 4055 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa; 1360 Broadway, Sonoma; and 429 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma. More information can be found at www.friedmanshome.com/ads/free-sandbags.