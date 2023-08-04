Donated backpacks and other school supplies are available for students to pick up at these Sonoma County events:

Friday, Aug. 4

Santa Rosa Recreation and Parks is teaming up with the Sonoma County Library to host a barbecue and school supply giveaway Friday night. Free school supplies are available to the first 200 students.

“Splash Bash,” starts at 6:30 p.m. and will go until 9 p.m. at the Ridgway Swim Center, 455 Ridgway Ave., Santa Rosa. There will be free hot dogs, free backpacks and other school supplies, as well as a raffle.

The event is meant to be an end-of-summer celebration for the Junior Giants and Recreation Sensation programs, though any community members in need of school supplies are welcome to attend, said Sherinne Wilson, recreation supervisor for Recreation & Parks Neighborhood Services.

“We’re geared for the more disadvantaged youth,” Wilson said. “That’s what this program is for.”

There will be separate signage at the swim center for families who want to swim, and for those who are just there for supplies.

For more information, go to www.srcity.org.

Saturday, Aug. 5

The Redwood Gospel Mission in Santa Rosa is hosting its annual City Kids Festival Saturday, where they will provide children in attendance with free backpacks filled with school supplies.

The mission has partnered with 35 local churches to collect supplies for the event running 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Bible Church, 4575 Badger Road, Santa Rosa. There will be food, games, a raffle and an opportunity for children to get a free back-to-school haircut at the event.

Families interested in attending the event should register first at the Redwood Gospel Mission Thrift Store, 1821 Piner Road, Santa Rosa. Those who cannot register ahead of time may still attend the event, said Eric Sangervasi, director of partner and community services with the Redwood Gospel Mission.

“We do have people that come in day of, and as long as we have backpacks, we can get them in their hands,” Sangervasi said.

The event has capacity for 800 attendees, and students in grades K-8 are required to bring a proof of grade level to the event.

For more information, go to www.srmission.org/citykids2023.

Monday, Aug. 7

Acceptance Insurance is hosting a backpack and school supplies giveaway at its location in northwest Santa Rosa for all K-12 students.

The event, at 1331 Guerneville Road, is in collaboration with Kemper Auto, and is part of the insurance company’s mission to “take care of each other.” The event will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The two auto companies have provided general school supplies like pencils and notebooks as well as educational electronics and new clothing to students in 13 states.

