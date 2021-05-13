Where to get free evacuation tags in Sonoma County this weekend

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is holding an evacuation tag distribution Saturday as fire season begins in Sonoma County.

Evacuation tags are markers that homeowners can display outside their houses to alert first responders that they have safely evacuated, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“This saves time because first responders don’t have to tie their own ribbon on the property and they can immediately check the next home,” the post reads. “We’ve learned that seconds can count during evacuations and we are excited to bring this new time-saving tool to our residents.”

Residents of unincorporated areas of Sonoma County, Sonoma and Windsor can visit one of four locations from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. to pick up a free evacuation tag.

The locations are:

1. Sonoma County Fire District Station 3, 8600 Windsor Road, Windsor

2. Cal Fire Healdsburg Station, 17475 Fredson Road, Geyserville

3. Geyserville Park N. Ride at Highway 128 and Remmel Road.

4. Cal Fire Sea Ranch Station, 960 Annapolis Road, Sea Ranch

If you are not able to attend these events, you can visit any sheriff’s station listed at sonomasheriff.org/evac during its business hours to get an evacuation tag.

Some Facebook comments expressed concern about whether looters would target homes that have tags displayed.

In the first four days of the Tubbs fire in 2017, five looters were arrested. But the sheriff’s office assured Facebook users that the tags are safe to use.

“Historically, looting has not been a problem. We have a heavy police presence in evacuation zones,” the sheriff’s office responded. “During each fire, we’ve arrested about a dozen people for unauthorized entry in an evacuation zone. Of those, just a few were caught looting. This means we are catching people before they steal.”

For more information, visit the Facebook event page here.