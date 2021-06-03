Where to get free water-saving kits in the North Bay

The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership is distributing free water-saving kits June 12 at multiple locations in Sonoma, Mendocino and Marin counties.

The kits include a bucket for catching and reusing water, a shower timer, a WaterSense low flow showerhead and faucet aerator, toilet dye test tablets and a self-closing garden hose nozzle.

Kits will be available to pick up on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

Sonoma County

•Cloverdale Plaza, 124 N. Cloverdale Blvd. in Cloverdale

•Cotati City Hall, 201 W. Sierra Ave. in Cotati

•Healdsburg Community Center, 1552 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg

•Valley of the Moon Water District, 19039 Bay St. in Sonoma

•El Molino High School, 7050 Covey Road in Forestville

•Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma

•Rohnert Park Community Center, 5401 Snyder Lane in Rohnert Park

•Jockey Club, 1650 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa

•Sonoma Town Plaza, One The Plaza in Sonoma

•Town of Windsor Corporation Yard, 8400 Windsor Road in Windsor

Marin County

•Marin Water, 220 Nellen Ave. in Corte Madera

•Mill Valley Community Center, 180 Camino Alto in Mill Valley

•North Marin Water District, 999 Rush Creek Place in Novato

•San Rafael Community Center, 618 B St. in San Rafael

Mendocino County

•Redwood Valley Grange, 8650 East Road in Redwood Valley

•Ukiah, 6190 N. State St. in Ukiah