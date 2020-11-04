Where to watch election coverage tonight

Wondering where to keep track of election results online?

Even though we may not receive the final results of the presidential race tonight, these media outlets are providing preliminary information throughout the evening, according to Mashable.

Streaming coverage

CNN, Fox News, PBS Newshour and PBS all have livestreams available on their homepages, front and center.

CNN’s coverage is available on the CNNgo app on any streaming device, even without a cable log-in. Election coverage from CNN will continue through Wednesday at 1 p.m. Pacific time. The PBS Newshour Video app also offers coverage without a cable log-in.

On Roku devices, the Roku Channel has streaming from ABC News, Yahoo! and USA Today. Google Chromecast can connect to YouTube for coverage there, and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation all have access to news apps and channels with election coverage.

Live blogs

The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, The Guardian and Los Angeles Times all have live blog coverage, including maps, articles and more.

The Press Democrat also has an election tracker, which you can view here.

YouTube, social media

On Twitch, the Trump and Biden campaigns have official streams. News organizations and campaigns also use Facebook Live, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to share results.

C-SPAN’s YouTube channel will stream results starting at 6 p.m. Pacific time.

Cable, live TV

For regular TV viewers, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News and MSNBC will air live coverage on cable.

For a fee, you can watch Sling TV, which has CNN, MSNBC and Fox News on Sling Blue, Bloomberg, Newsy and Cheddar on Sling Orange. Sling TV has ABC News Live on the free tier or you can add a News Extra combo for more channels.

Also for a fee, fuboTV has Fox News, CNBC, MSNBC, Cheddar News, Newsy and Univision. Hulu+ Live TV will have streams from ABC News Live, CBS, Cheddar Business, CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, Fox Business and Telemundo.

YouTube TV has coverage from ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, CNBC, MSNBC, Cheddar, Fox News, Fox Business, Newsy and Telemundo.

Spanish coverage

For coverage in Spanish, Univision and Telemundo are both providing live updates on their homepages.

News apps

Get a news app for your phone, like Univision, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News/Peacock, CNN, Fox News, Reuters TV, PBS Video or NPR. These apps on iOS and Android will have updated articles and information as the night progresses.

Also, you can download The Guardian’s news app to receive election alerts and result updates instead of watching coverage.

Podcasts

“In The Thick,” a podcast about politics, race and culture started a six-hour live broadcast at 3 p.m. Pacific time. “The Daily” from the New York Times is having a four-hour special that began at 1 p.m. Pacific time.

“The Young Turks” is covering the election on their YouTube, which will continue through 11 p.m. Pacific time. “The Majority Report w/ Sam Seder” is going live on Election Day, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pacific time.

Other

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” has an all-day pre-show special before the actual Late Show at 8 p.m. Pacific time. The pre-show will air on Facebook, Instagram and Twitch.

If you’re looking for like-minded folks to watch with, check with your local or state party organizations, Republican or Democrat. Pay attention to the Biden and Trump campaigns’ pages on social media.

The Green Party is also streaming coverage on its social media pages, including its Facebook page.