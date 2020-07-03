Which Bay Area beaches and parks are open Fourth of July weekend 2020

The 2020 Independence Day holiday weekend looks a lot different from previous years in the Bay Area. Fireworks shows are cancelled, and face-mask wearing and social distancing while outside is still mandatory across the state.

The region's state parks and beaches, which normally see one of their busiest weekends of year, have instituted varying restrictions on visitors to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus over the holiday.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation states that "it is important for visitors to continue to practice physical distancing and avoid congregating with people outside their immediate household. Everyone has the responsibility to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

Here's a rundown what is and isn't open over the July 4th weekend:

Año Nuevo State Park: The beach is temporarily closed to vehicular access to reduce the density of visitors from July 3-5. This means there are no public parking facilities, and parking on roadways is prohibited. Beaches are open to local residents that can walk or bike into the public outdoor spaces.

Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve: The park is open but visitors are being asked to leave if there are too many people to allow for the required physical distance.

Bean Hollow State Beach: The beach is temporarily closed to vehicular access to reduce the density of visitors from July 3-5. This means there are no public parking facilities, and parking on roadways is prohibited. Beaches are open to local residents that can walk or bike into the public outdoor spaces.

Robert W. Crown Memorial State Beach: The beach is open, although the McKay parking lot and the Crab Cove visitor center are closed.

Mount Diablo State Park: The park is open, although the Summit parking area is closed, along with the barbecue areas and campgrounds.

Doran Beach Regional Park & Gualala Point Regional Park: Both of these county sites on the Sonoma Coast are open, but get there early as parking lot closures at state beaches are likely to increase traffic and the need for county rangers to turn away visitors.

China Camp State Park: The beach is open but visitors are being asked to leave if there are too many people to allow for the required physical distance.

Mount Tamalpais State Park: The park is open, including all parking lots, restrooms and trails.

Samuel P. Taylor State Park: The park is open, including all parking lots, restrooms and trails.

Tomales Bay State Park: The park is open, including all parking lots, restrooms and trails.

Angel Island State Park: The park is open, including the boat docks, vessel mooring area, restrooms and kiosks. All other buildings, tours and camping areas are closed.

Robert Louis Stevenson State Park: Although it is open, the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District is asking all visitors to avoid the area, as they do not have enough parking for the volume of visitors they’ve been receiving lately.

Half Moon Bay State Beach: Walk or bike-in access for locals only from July 3-5 to avoid overcrowding on the holiday weekend. Parking lots will be closed and parking on roadways is banned.

Montara State Beach: Walk or bike-in access for locals only from July 3-5 to avoid overcrowding on the holiday weekend. Parking lots will be closed and parking on roadways is banned.

Pacifica State Beach: Walk or bike-in access for locals only from July 3-5 to avoid overcrowding on the holiday weekend. Parking lots will be closed and parking on roadways is banned.

Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park: Walk or bike-in access for locals only from July 3-5 to avoid overcrowding on the holiday weekend. Parking lots will be closed and parking on roadways is banned.

San Gregorio State Beach: Walk or bike-in access for locals only from July 3-5 to avoid overcrowding on the holiday weekend. Parking lots will be closed and parking on roadways is banned.

Henry W. Coe State Park: The park is open but with “very limited” public parking available. Once lots fill, the park will close to additional vehicles.

Sonoma Coast State Park: Walk or bike-in access for locals only from July 3-5 to avoid overcrowding on the holiday weekend. Parking lots will be closed and parking on roadways is banned.

Golden Gate National Recreation Area: Parks and beaches are open except for:

All picnic areas in Marin and San Francisco counties

Kirby Cove Day Use Area

Bicentennial Campground, Haypress Campground and Hawk Camp

Muir Beach fire pits

Marin Headlands Visitor Center

Nike Missile Site

Point Bonita Lighthouse

Alcatraz Island

Ocean Beach fire pits

Presidio Visitor Center

Fort Point National Historic Site

Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center

Lands End Lookout Visitor Center

San Francisco beaches: All San Francisco beach parking lots are closed through the Fourth of July weekend. Closures include:

Baker Beach

China Beach

Crissy Field (West Bluff and East Beach)

Fort Funston

Fort Point (Parking Lot and Long Avenue)

Golden Gate Bridge (Langdon Court and Battery East)

Lands End (Merrie Way and Navy Memorial parking)

Marina Green

Ocean Beach