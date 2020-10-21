Which businesses would pay more property tax under Proposition 15? It's complicated

For more than four decades, privately owned land in California has been taxed under a one-size-fits-all system. Be it a duplex or a delicatessen, a ranch or a sprawling ranch-style home, the same limits apply to all property owners.

Proposition 15 would change that, splitting millions of acres of land and buildings into two categories: one for homeowners — whose tax limits would remain unchanged — and one for businesses, whose property tax payments would rise. The new revenues, totaling as much as $12.5 billion under one independent analysis, would be set aside for local governments and public schools.

Supporters argue the change would mostly affect large corporations, removing the low-tax protections provided by Proposition 13 in 1978 while shielding California's entrepreneurs and farmers.

But the changes will take time and won't come easy. While Proposition 15 may target expensive corporate properties, it also takes aim at Californians who own multiple business buildings, even those with relatively low property values. Critics remain unconvinced by the promise of protecting small businesses and have warned its protection for agricultural land includes a worrisome loophole.

Should Proposition 15 pass, its full implementation will take years. There will undoubtedly be tax appeals filed by angry business property owners. And the proposal will require interpretation by local and state government officials — and possibly the courts.

The long debate over commercial property taxes

No political brand in California has had more staying power than the one created by anti-tax activists Howard Jarvis and Paul Gann: Proposition 13. The ballot measure won handily in 1978, striking a blow against perceived government largesse and shaping national politics for the rest of the 20th century. It was the electrified third rail of state politics, untouchable even during California's worst fiscal crises.

Jarvis and Gann based their campaign on ever-rising homeowner property tax bills. Proposition 13 limits property taxes — residential and commercial — to 1% of assessed value, with the value tied to the sales price and allowed to rise only with the rate of inflation.

As California's anti-tax position gave way to new taxes through ballot measures in 2012 and 2016, advocates of the so-called split-roll concept set their sights on 2020, believing a high-turnout presidential election would bring out a new generation of voters with less affinity for Proposition 13 than for new funding for schools and local government services.

Neither side in the battle lacks campaign cash. Supporters have raised more than $47.3 million, bankrolled by California's most politically powerful public employee unions and a political action committee led by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg his wife, Priscilla Chan. Not surprisingly, a wide array of business groups — dominated by some of the state's biggest corporations — see Proposition 15 as a threat to their bottom line, having collected $46.1 million, with real estate interests dominating the list of donors funneled through a larger group, the California Business Roundtable.

Opponents insist business costs in California are already higher than those in other states and that property taxes will be passed along to consumers or prompt some companies to relocate. Supporters say the issue is fairness, that decades of tax breaks for America's best-known corporations have come at the expense of schools, public safety and government services.

Targeting big corporations, wealthy land owners

Proposition 13 critics have scoured property tax records in Southern California and the Bay Area to highlight that multimillion-dollar corporations enjoy the same low-tax protections as California homeowners.

Lenny Goldberg, a former state Capitol lobbyist who has championed split-roll proposals for years, said that when corporations pay higher property taxes after upgrading their buildings, it obscures the dirt-cheap assessments of the land underneath.

"People don't appreciate that a lot of it is about land values," Goldberg said. "When we talk about Disneyland or Disney Studios, people say, 'Oh, well, they built a lot of new stuff, their values have gone up.' That's true. But the land value at the core of Disneyland is still at a 1975 value."

Goldberg's 2012 analysis of Silicon Valley commercial property assessments found land owned by some high-tech companies valued at $100,000 an acre or less, a fraction of market prices. Current tax records show those land values have risen slightly but are still exceedingly low — not only when judged by nearby property values, but even when compared with commercial property on the outskirts of those communities.