Which COVID-19 vaccine booster shot should I get? Here’s how to choose

People can now mix and match COVID-19 vaccines, but it raises the question: Which booster is the best option?

Federal health officials aren’t giving any specific recommendations, other than to say it’s important to get a booster if you’re eligible. It’s especially crucial for people 65 and over, adults 50 and older with underlying health conditions — which includes being overweight or having high blood pressure, depression or diabetes — and anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

All adults with underlying health conditions, are eligible for a booster dose, as are all adults who live or work in settings at higher risk for coronavirus exposure, such as employees of hospitals, schools and grocery stores.

But in the absence of an official recommendation, how do you make an informed decision? Here’s what we know:

Generally, which vaccines have performed better?

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report in September analyzing vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 hospitalizations from mid-March through mid-August.

The report found that between two weeks and four months after a person was fully vaccinated, the two-dose Moderna vaccine offered the highest effectiveness against hospitalization: 93%. The two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine offered 91% protection.

Researchers also looked at the potential for immunity, which wanes over time, four months after getting the last dose. Effectiveness against hospitalizations remained quite strong for Moderna recipients — 92% — but fell to 77% for the Pfizer vaccine.

Available data for the J&J vaccine showed that vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization more than 28 days after getting the single-shot dose was 68%. Data showing the difference in effectiveness on the same time scale as for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was not available.

What booster should a J&J vaccine recipient get?

A recent preliminary study, funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, looked at mixing vaccine brands as potential boosters.

The study found that people who originally got the Johnson & Johnson shot and received a Moderna booster had antibody levels two weeks later at an astonishing 76 times the amount recorded just prior to the booster. A Pfizer shot led to antibody levels being multiplied by 35, while the same Johnson & Johnson booster quadrupled antibody levels.

Does that mean J&J recipients should get a Moderna booster?

There’s no way to be certain, according to Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the University of California, San Francisco’s Department of Medicine.

“It’s logical to believe that higher antibodies are correlated with more protection, but it’s more complicated than that,” Wachter wrote in an email to the Los Angeles Times. There are several different components to the immune system, and the “level of antibodies doesn’t always line up with true protection.”

That said, “I think it would be reasonable for a J&J person to get either a Pfizer or Moderna shot,” Wachter said. “If they’re equally easy to get, then I might slightly favor Moderna. I’d prefer either over another J&J.

“It’s pretty unlikely that there is really a material difference in 35 versus 76 times higher” Wachter said of the differences in antibody levels between Pfizer and Moderna boosters for original Johnson & Johnson recipients. “They’re both so high that they cross the threshold for a high level of protection.”

The director of the CDC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, declined to give a solid recommendation on which boosters were best.

“If you’ve got J&J followed by a Moderna or Pfizer, you got a really robust antibody response. But we saw some data, also from J&J, that demonstrated that J&J folks who got boosted with J&J had a really good clinical response as well,” Walensky told ABC News’ “Good Morning America. “So, really, this is about personal preference and talking to your physician about what’s best for you.”

There are reasons why vaccine recipients might opt for a J&J booster. There is a rare risk the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines pose a risk for myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, generally within seven days following the original administration of the second dose of vaccine. Most recover quickly, though the risk is higher among men under 40.

Knowing that, some men may decide to go with a J&J booster, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert, said recently on ABC’s “This Week.”

Fauci and Walensky say a booster choice is up to the patient, perhaps in consultation with their doctor.