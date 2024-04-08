Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Lea esta historia en Español

Soon after the March primary, state Senate candidate Lisa Middleton pitched her vision for Inland Empire transportation to the Pass Democratic Club in Beaumont.

“We’ve not built the roadways we need to serve the growing population,” she said, referring to chronic congestion on Interstate 10.

Middleton, a Palm Springs City Council member and former mayor, won applause describing how she secured $50 million for a storm-damaged bridge in Palm Springs. If elected, she vowed to build bridges for traffic as well as “bridges to people.”

“Lastly, I’m a very proud member of the LGBTQ community, and I am transgender,” Middleton, 71, concluded.

“If I’m elected, I’ll be the first transgender person in the state Legislature. That’s not a reason to vote for me. But in California, it is time that we stand up and say anyone can run. Everyone has a chance.”

Middleton does have a chance, although she has her work cut out for her. She earned 46.2% of the vote in the newly constituted state Senate District 19, against incumbent Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh’s 53.8%.

Like Middleton, Ochoa Bogh also knows something about breaking new ground in the Inland Empire. Since 2020, she has been the first Republican Latina lawmaker elected to the state Senate.

Their personal stories appear primed for a culture wars clash, but neither candidate is choosing that route. Instead they are campaigning on bread-and-butter issues, such as jobs, infrastructure and public safety.

“I don’t do theater; I don’t do drama,” Ochoa Bogh, 51, told CalMatters. “I will support policies that I think are good for people.”

With more than a dozen LGBTQ representatives in the state Legislature, sexual and gender identity may no longer be a key factor in California races.

“That fits with where we are in California politics,” said Thad Kousser, a UC San Diego political science professor. “There have been so many people who have been ground-breaking in their identity that now they have the freedom just to be public servants.”

Smart politics or culture clash?

If these candidates’ campaign strategies seem quaint in an era of partisan polarization, that may be smart politics for the district.

This district combines the liberal neighborhoods of Coachella Valley with conservative bedroom communities and industrial areas in San Bernardino County.

This is the first time Inland Empire voters will cast ballots in this senate district, which was redrawn after the 2020 census. In a quirk of that process, it was designated a “deferred district,” with no elected senator since then.

Ochoa Bogh currently represents state Senate District 23, which partially overlaps with District 19.

Voter registration in the new district has shifted from predominantly Republican in 2008 to a 1.5-point Democratic advantage, making for a competitive race.

In San Bernardino County, Ochoa Bogh prevailed with about 63% of the vote, but in Riverside County Middleton led with 53%, according to California Target Book.

“It’s not that every part of this district is purple; there’s blue and red mixed together,” Kousser said. “That makes political messaging really tricky. How do you come up with messages that work for commuter suburbs as well as Palm Springs?”

In a sense, Ochoa and Middleton’s messages aren’t that different. Both focus on quality of life, middle-class opportunity, and their life stories as examples of the American Dream.

State Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, a Republican from Yucaipa, addresses reporters about the public school system, during a press conference outside the Third District Court of Appeal building in Sacramento, on Jan. 25, 2023. Photo by Rahul Lal/Sipa USA via Reuters

Both candidates tout their working-class backgrounds, Ochoa Bogh as the daughter of Mexican immigrant parents and Middleton as the granddaughter of Dust Bowl refugees who settled in California.

Incumbent experienced homelessness

Ochoa Bogh’s childhood included moves to California, Hawaii, Florida and Mexico. Once she lived with her mother and sister in a single room of an apartment shared with another family, she said.

“When we talk about homelessness, not having a place to live, I know what that’s like,” she said.

She earned an undergraduate degree from UC Santa Barbara in 1996, then worked as a teacher and later a real estate agent while raising her young children. Volunteer work at her children’s school led to a seat on the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District Board and then election to state Senate.