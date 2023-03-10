While planning complete for long-awaited Springs’ Larson Park overhaul, project timeline still unclear

Plans for a long-anticipated upgrade to Boyes Hot Springs’ Larson Park have been completed, officials said Wednesday, but groundbreaking still looks a ways off.

Sonoma County Regional Parks Director Bert Whitaker and Parks Planning Manager Steve Ehret discussed the finalized construction plans during a Wednesday meeting of the Springs Municipal Advisory Council. They touted the planned addition of public restrooms; tennis and pickleball courts; baseball and soccer fields; basketball courts; a community garden; picnic area; and a playground.

Public interest in upgrading the 7-acre park has been present for years, after it was donated to Sonoma County Regional Parks in 1988. At that time, the local park district went bankrupt due to insufficient property taxes to support park maintenance.

The park’s infrastructure is between 30 and 50 years old. There is no public restroom access, existing tennis courts have large cracks and the overall quality of the facilities has been slipping over the past decade.

The parks department began conducting community workshops, presentations, surveys and assessing stakeholder engagement in 2015. The Master Plan was adopted by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in May 2021, and construction planning had since been in the works.

Though fundraising and grant writing has been ongoing since 2018, it remains an issue, according to Ehret. The park has lost out on certain grants — despite being in a generally lower income area — since it’s within the vicinity of areas that have a median income higher than most of the state and serves a smaller population.

Measure M, approved by Sonoma County voters and implemented in April 2019, was a 1/8-cent sales tax that supports county and city parks. It was expected to generate about $11.5 million annually for 10 years. Of that, about $7.6 million a year would go to county regional parks, with the rest spent on city parks.

A total of $1.8 million has been raised so far for the project, but it will require an additional $1.2 million to $1.7 million, Ehret said.

Once the remaining funds are secured, it will take three months to put out an application for bid, award it to a construction company and then start construction, which has to be done during the dry season.

Plans call to keep the park’s existing trail and footbridge, and there will not be a change to the structure of nearby Sonoma Creek or the watering hole known as a popular swimming spot by locals.

Contact the reporter Rebecca Wolff at rebecca.wolff@sonomanews.com.