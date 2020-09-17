While some Big Sur parks reopen, Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park could be closed until 2021

The fiery claws of a wildfire burning through the mountains of California's Big Sur coastline have left behind paths of scorched trees in two state parks.

The Dolan fire has been burning for a month and tore through the wildlands of both Limekiln and Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Parks.

Officials are receiving preliminary information on damage, though final reports on burn areas could be weeks away with a shortage of firefighters to conduct damage assessments amid a record-breaking wildfire season.

"The crews are picking up and leaving," said Marcos Ortega, California State Parks Big Sur sector superintendent. "Those efforts will have to be done at a later time. It creates some worry for us. Once the rains come, there's concern about erosion and sediment control. Our hope is to have evaluation done as soon as resources are available."

The Dolan fire was sparked by a suspected arsonist on Aug. 18 near Dolan Road and Highway 1 in the Los Padres National Forest and currently stands at 122,178 acres acres with 40% containment.

The blaze entered Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park during the fourth week in August and crews saved two staff residence buildings, one of them historic. Damage to the park's trail system and its bridges is "substantial," Ortega said.

"It will be some time before Julia Pfeiffer Burns will be able to be open," he said. "It would not be out of the realm of possibility that that park wouldn't be open for the rest of the year."

He added: "There are a lot of fallen trees, and trails slipping away. Even if we did repairs right away, as soon as we get rains, there will be slides. We need time for the land to stabilize."

In Limekiln, the kiosk and campground infrastructure have all survived the fire. "We should be able to open up pretty quickly," Ortega said. "Unless there was damage to water tanks, which I don't think there was. Maybe there's damage to the trail into the canyon."

With containment increasing on the Dolan fire, Andrew Molera State Park and Point Lobos State Natural Reserve finally reopened this week. The Soberanes Canyon Trail in Garrapata State Park is also welcoming visitors.

Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park remains closed as a staging area for fire crews; Point Sur State Historic Park and John Little State Natural Reserve are also both closed.

Amy Graff is the news editor with SFGATE. Email her: agraff@sfgate.com.