White Californians receiving vaccine at twice the rate of Black, Latino residents

Black and Latino residents are receiving far fewer doses than white residents in Sacramento County, according to new data released by state officials Friday, reflecting a trend of racial disparity that has come to define the coronavirus pandemic.

Though county officials have previously warned that the demographic data was incomplete, the new information from the California Department of Public Health reveals for the first time that white Sacramentans appear to be securing vaccines more quickly than residents of color.

Of the more than 211,000 people who have received at least one dose in Sacramento County and whose race was recorded, about 36% were white, 12% were Asian, 12% were multiracial, 8% were Latino and 4% were Black. About twice as many white residents received a shot in Sacramento County as any other racial group.

Latino and Black residents were significantly underrepresented: The county's population is roughly 24% Latino and 9% Black. White and Asian residents have also received fewer doses proportionate to their population size.

The demographic data is imperfect. The race of more than 19,000 people who received at least one dose of the vaccine in Sacramento County was not known — about 9% of all shots.

In addition, about 17% of doses were given to those whose race is listed as "Other," which the state said includes those who fall outside listed race and ethnicity: American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, Black, Latino, multi-race, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and white.

"That's a huge chunk that we don't know that could skew this data any which way, so it's hard to draw conclusions," said Kiran Savage-Sangwan, executive director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network.

"But the conclusions we can draw is we have really low numbers particularly for the Latino and Black population. I think it's reasonable to say those numbers are lower than they should be, even with the data gap," she continued.

The new revelations come against the backdrop of the pandemic's uneven and devestating toll: Latino, Black and Pacific Islander residents have been disproportionately killed by the virus in California. In Sacramento, neighborhoods severed from economic, health and social resources and opportunity have seen massive COVID-19 hotspots.

The local data mirrors statewide trends. About a third of all vaccines in California have gone to white residents. Across all California recipients, 16% were Latino, 14% were multi-racial, 13% were Asian American, 3% were Black, and less than one percent were American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander. About 21% were categorized as other or unknown.

The data appears to suggest that white people in California are being vaccinated at a significantly higher rates than people of color — at least double the rate of Black and Latino residents.

About 14% of white people in California have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That's compared to 6% of Latino residents, 7% of Black residents and 13% of Asian residents in California.

"I think it's not surprising, but it's concerning, that you have twice as many people identifying as white rather than Latino getting the vaccine," said Anthony Wright, director of Health Access and a member of the state's vaccine advisory committee.

The large percentage of individuals classified as "other" is puzzling for some health officials, since "multi-race" is also a tracked category. Savage-Sangwan said some people may be hesitant to report their race, or are not being asked by health providers. It could explain in part why so few vaccines appear to have gone to Californians of color thus far.

"Even with the data gaps, I think it's clear that California is following the national trend of under vaccinating our Black and Latino communities," Savage-Sangwan said. "We really need to focus our efforts as we continue to ramp up, building up trust and overcoming barriers to access in getting those vaccines."

The data released still fails to paint a clear picture of who's getting vaccinated. Parsing out vaccine rates among Sacramentans is difficult, since many doses administered thus far have gone to people who work here but don't necessarily live in the county, and state data doesn't distinguish doses based on residency.

Additional vaccine data — like race data by age groups, disaggregated data about specific ethnicities, and ZIP-code-specific data — could all help shed more light on who's receiving the vaccine, Savage-Sangwan said.

Local distribution and prioritization

Public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye told The Bee last week that people of color were likely trailing white residents in receiving the vaccine, in large part because distribution locally has been focused on healthcare workers, longterm care residents, emergency responders and people 65 and older.