White House faces grueling choices as potential cuts loom over Biden economic package

WASHINGTON — Under pressure from centrist lawmakers, White House officials are debating whether to drop many cherished priorities from President Joe Biden's sprawling economic package or keep a fuller range of initiatives in dramatically reduced form, according to five people with knowledge of internal discussions.

Even as Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill haggle over the overall size of the massive budget package, White House officials on the National Economic Council, the Domestic Policy Council and the Council of Economic Advisers have begun discussing what policies could be reshaped or jettisoned should Sens. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, insist on trimming as much as $2 trillion from the administration’s initial spending proposals, said the people familiar, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Desperate to find a compromise that can win favor in a narrowly divided Congress, White House officials have begun contemplating painful trade-offs that could involve shrinking key parts of their agenda. Biden has pitched lawmakers on a compromise that would include as much as $2.3 trillion in new spending, but Manchin has said the package should top out at $1.5 trillion — a position that would slash the administration’s original agenda by more than half.

The choices are stark: Should tackling rising rates of homelessness be dropped in favor of confronting climate change? Should Democrats prioritize seniors over the poor? Is it more important to reduce the cost of child care or the cost of a school lunch?

While many senior Democrats are urging Biden to choose a handful of programs and execute them well, this option is complicated by a lack of consensus about which priorities should prevail. Meanwhile, no lawmaker wants to see his or her favored program cut entirely from the legislation.

But keeping a larger number of policy initiatives also would entail difficult trade-offs to bring down the overall price of the package. Programs would have to be made temporary or sharp limits would have to be placed on who qualifies. Even Biden’s $2.3 trillion offer would require more than $1 trillion in cuts from his initial plan.

“The president and his team have to make some very tough decisions here. There will have to be some real serious cuts to key priorities,” said Jim Manley, who served as an aide to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nevada. “The cuts required are going to be really ugly and really painful.”

Either path has major drawbacks. By picking only a few programs to implement, the White House likely would improve its odds of ensuring lasting change through achievements noticed by the public. In private conversations, people close to the White House have argued that choosing a handful of key programs — and making sure they reach tens of millions of people — would help fortify their ability to withstand attack under future GOP administrations.

The Affordable Care Act, which Republicans failed to repeal after it extended health insurance to millions, is as an instructive example, key Democrats say. Social Security and Medicare benefits — which similarly reach a majority of Americans — have also proved next to impossible for conservatives to trim or dislodge. Several officials in both the National Economic Council and the Council of Economic Advisers share this view, according to four of the people familiar with internal talks, but it is not clear how widespread that view is held within the administration — or if the president himself agrees.

On Friday, the president said “even a smaller bill can make historic investments” — though he did not indicate whether he prefers a broader array of temporary programs or a smaller number of programs with permanent funding.

In an interview, former Obama administration economist Jason Furman argued that “if Congress needs to shrink the legislation, it is much better to drop the lowest priority programs than to try to do everything.”

“As tempting as it may be to sunset programs in the hopes they are extended in the future,” Furman said, “most of these programs are not popular enough to make extension inevitable or even likely.”

Another economist, speaking on condition of anonymity to reflect private conversations, said she had relayed similar advice to the White House. Centrist House Democrats in the New Democrat Coalition have similarly urged the White House to focus on executing a few programs, listing the child tax benefit and expansion of Obamacare as among their priorities, according to a spokesman for the group.