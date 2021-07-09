White House grapples with ethics of Hunter Biden’s pricey paintings

White House officials have helped craft an agreement under which purchases of Hunter Biden's artwork — which could be listed at prices as high as $500,000 — will be kept confidential from even the artist himself, in an attempt to avoid ethical issues that could arise as a presidential family member tries to sell a product with a highly subjective value.

Under an arrangement negotiated in recent months, a New York gallery owner is planning to set prices for the art and will withhold all records, including potential bidders and final buyers. The owner, Georges Bergès, has also agreed to reject any offer that he deems suspicious or that comes in over the asking price, according to people familiar with the agreement.

Biden's art sale, expected to take place this fall, comes with potential challenges. Not only has Biden previously been accused of trading in on his father's name, but his latest vocation is in a field where works do not have a tangible fixed value and where concerns have arisen about secretive buyers and undisclosed sums.

Officials close to President Biden, who have helped craft the agreement along with Hunter Biden's attorney, have attempted to do so in a way that allows the president's son to pursue a new career while also adhering to the elder Biden's pledge to reverse his predecessor's ethical laxity, especially regarding family members.

But the arrangement is drawing detractors, including ethics experts as well as art critics who suggest that Hunter Biden's art would never be priced so high if he had a different last name. Bergès has said that prices for the paintings would range from $75,000 to $500,000.

"The whole thing is a really bad idea," said Richard Painter, who was chief ethics lawyer to President George W. Bush from 2005 to 2007. "The initial reaction a lot of people are going to have is that he's capitalizing on being the son of a president and wants people to give him a lot of money. I mean, those are awfully high prices."

A foreign government could front someone to make a purchase, Painter said, or lobbyists could try to buy the art to win goodwill from the White House. Art purchases are notoriously hard to track, and last year the Treasury Department warned that the secondary market for high-value art, and the anonymity of purchasers, could allow foreigners to circumvent sanctions and gain access to the U.S. economy.

"Because we don't know who is paying for this art and we don't know for sure that [Hunter Biden] knows, we have no way of monitoring whether people are buying access to the White House," said Walter Shaub, who headed the Office of Government Ethics from 2013 to 2017. "What these people are paying for is Hunter Biden's last name."

Hunter Biden, through his attorney Chris Clark, did not respond to an interview request for this article. When asked about the artwork — including terms of sale and potential ethics concerns — Clark referred questions to the White House.

Andrew Bates, the deputy White House press secretary, suggested that the buyers' confidentiality would ensure the process is ethical. "The president has established the highest ethical standards of any administration in American history, and his family's commitment to rigorous processes like this is a prime example," Bates said.

Bergès, the gallery owner, did not respond to several requests for comment over the past week. But the arrangement was described by two officials familiar with it, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

A person who initially said she was calling on behalf of Bergès — but then said she couldn't be quoted by name — confirmed that all sales would be kept secret and described any agreement as "nothing unusual."

Some experts argued that the best protection against influence-seeking would be transparency, not secrecy. That way, they said, the public would know whether, say, a lobbyist had paid an exorbitant price.

But the officials who helped craft the agreement said that if buyers were publicly disclosed it would restrict interest, because the identities of most art purchasers are not automatically made public. There is also a secondary market, so even a publicly identified buyer might not be the one who ultimately bought the art.

In Hunter Biden's case, if a buyer's identity does become public, White House officials probably would be warned against giving that person any preferential treatment, and could be discouraged from working with them at all, according to a person familiar with the arrangement.

The younger Biden's artistic project is another sign that he is planning to emerge more publicly than during the presidential campaign, when controversy around his foreign business dealings became a centerpiece of Republican attacks. He released a book earlier this year about his battle with addiction, going on a media tour to promote it.