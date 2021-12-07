White supremacist march in Washington was pushed by a fake Twitter account, experts say

WASHINGTON - The new Twitter account looked like it came from a smiling blond woman who lives in the District of Columbia, retweeting neighborhood news about a Thanksgiving giveaway, a bald eagle sighting and bike lanes near Lincoln Park.

She wrote in her bio that she was a journalist who recently got a dog and loved avocados. She included the hashtag "#DCStatehood."

Then she finally sent the first tweet of her own: "HAPPENING NOW," she wrote on Saturday. "About 500 men with riot shields are marching in #WashingtonDC."

But this was not just a march on the National Mall, a common occurrence in a city accustomed to protests. The men were part of Patriot Front, a white supremacist group that rebranded after one of its members plowed his car into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017, killing anti-racism protester Heather Heyer. And the Twitter account that announced the march wasn't real, anti-hate group and disinformation researchers say.

The small march - about 100 people - and the attention it generated, experts said, displayed the ways hate groups such as Patriot Front use the nation's capital as a backdrop for propaganda materials and manipulate social media to their advantage.

"It shows how a small troupe of fascists in uniform can . . . exploit the loopholes around a social media company like Twitter and absolutely make themselves look much more fearsome, look much more scary," said Michael Edison Hayden, senior investigative reporter and spokesman for the Southern Poverty Law Center, "and give themselves a much better shot at getting the mainstream coverage they so desperately crave."

The group did not have a permit, according to National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst.

After the brief march, the Twitter account became overtly fascist, changing the display name to "Reclaim America" followed by a link to the websites of Patriot Front and another neo-Nazi propaganda site. The account is now suspended. Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

But experts said violent, far-right extremists will continue to leverage social media while seeking recruits and in attempts to intimidate people across the country. The nation's capital, experts said, remains an attractive location for these hate groups, as it has for generations, including when white-robed Ku Klux Klan members marched down Pennsylvania Avenue in 1925.

"Our nation's capital, the optics of it are compelling. It's about the entire country as opposed to any one community," said Oren Segal, vice president of the Center on Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League. "It's very possible that Patriot Front will use the backdrop of the Capitol again in the future."

The group also staged a march in Philadelphia on July 4 and one in Pittsburgh last month, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which studies online extremism. But on Saturday, they traveled from Virginia to the Mall, passing the Lincoln Memorial and marching to the U.S. Capitol, where its leader, Thomas Ryan Rousseau, gave a speech.

D.C. police confirmed that the Patriot Front group marched from Virginia to the Capitol and that officers monitored the protest to "ensure the demonstration remained peaceful." There were no incidents or arrests, police said.

Rousseau, who grew up in the Dallas suburbs, participated in the violent Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville as a leader with Vanguard America. That group was one of the defendants in a recent federal civil trial. The jury listened to a deposition from Rousseau and specifically ordered Vanguard America to pay $1 million in punitive damages.

On Saturday, Rousseau and his men in khakis marched again, holding a banner that read "VICTORY OR DEATH." They wore white neck gaiters to cover their faces, with many also wearing sunglasses, hats, brown boots and knee pads, according to videos posted in far-right chat rooms. They held shields and American flags, including some that were turned upside down on poles.

Their chants of "Reclaim America" over the weekend were similar to the 2017 torch-rally call in Charlottesville of "Jews will not replace us!" both stemming from the "Great Replacement Theory," the conspiratorial idea of an engineered demographic replacement of White Christians that is frequently repeated by right-wing pundits such as Fox News's Tucker Carlson.

"What we saw in D.C. was an extension of an effort to remind Americans that the fight against white supremacy isn't over," Segal said. "We can't just sit back and rest after a Charlottesville case. We can't just sit back and rest after white supremacists are de-platformed. We have to recognize that the battle against white supremacists continues."