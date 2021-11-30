Who owns a recipe? A plagiarism claim has cookbook authors asking
In 2011, cookbook editor Rux Martin noticed something unsettling on the cover of a women’s magazine: a vanilla cupcake decorated with yellow, cream and white jelly beans arranged to mimic corn kernels, a faux butter slice made from a yellow fruit chew, and black and white sugars to imitate salt and pepper.
The confection looked just like the corn-on-the-cob cupcake in “Hello, Cupcake!” a bestselling 2008 cookbook she had edited. Yet the accompanying recipe gave no credit to the authors, Alan Richardson and Karen Tack. “It was so specific, down to the corncob holders,” Tack said. “It wasn’t a twist on it. It was just like ours.”
Martin wrote to the magazine expressing disappointment but never heard back. She asked a lawyer for her publisher whether they could do anything about the identical feature.
“He said the wording on the method isn’t the same, there is no similarity on the headnote — tough luck,” said Martin, who is now a freelance editor. “I think that pretty much encompasses the problem in a nutshell.”
U.S. copyright law seeks to protect “original works of authorship” by barring unauthorized copying of all kinds of creative material: sheet music, poetry, architectural works, paintings and even computer software.
But recipes are much harder to protect. This is a reason they frequently reappear, often word for word, in one book or blog after another.
Cookbook writers who believe that their work has been plagiarized have few options beyond confronting the offender or airing their grievances online. “It is more of an ethical issue than it is a legal issue,” said Lynn Oberlander, a media lawyer in New York City.
It was noteworthy, then, when in October, the publisher of the cookbook “Makan,” by prominent British chef Elizabeth Haigh, pulled the book out of circulation, citing “rights issues.”
Author Sharon Wee had noticed that “Makan,” about the cuisine of Haigh’s native Singapore, contained recipes and stories nearly identical to ones in her own 2012 cookbook, “Growing Up in a Nonya Kitchen.” Haigh even replicated some of Wee’s personal recollections, in much the same language — material that could be protected by copyright laws in both Britain and the United States.
Wee alerted Haigh’s publisher, Bloomsbury. (Eater later reported that “Makan” included recipes and passages almost identical to those in two other cookbooks.)
“I am grateful that Bloomsbury has responded to my concerns by withdrawing ‘Makan’ from circulation,” Wee wrote in a statement on Instagram. (Bloomsbury and Wee declined to comment for this article, and Haigh, who has never replied publicly to the accusations, didn’t respond to requests for an interview.)
The news was breathlessly covered online, and readers took to social media to express outrage over Haigh's apparent borrowing from a fellow Singaporean author with a smaller following.
In the publishing world, it is well known and largely accepted that recipes, for the most part, can’t be copyrighted. But the “Makan” incident reinvigorated a debate about recipe ownership, leaving many writers and editors wondering how they can — or even if they should — protect their work in a genre that’s all about building on what came before.
“The whole history of American cookbook publishing is based on borrowing and sharing,” said Bonnie Slotnick, the owner of Bonnie Slotnick Cookbooks, an antique bookstore in the East Village of Manhattan.
Amelia Simmons’ “American Cookery,” published in 1796 and considered one of the first American cookbooks, is riddled with recipes copied from British cookbooks. In the ensuing years, white authors took recipes from Black cooks and passed them off as their own. Even the pioneering American cookbook author James Beard regularly published recipes taken from his colleagues, without giving credit.
As recipe development became a full-time profession in recent decades, authors started getting litigious about perceived plagiarism. In a 1996 lawsuit, Meredith Corp. accused Publications International Ltd., of publishing recipes from its cookbook “Discover Dannon: 50 Fabulous Recipes With Yogurt.” A court ruled that recipes and instructions were not covered by copyright law.
Twelve years later, Missy Chase Lapine sued Jessica Seinfeld, claiming that Seinfeld’s cookbook “Deceptively Delicious,” about hiding healthful ingredients in children’s meals, stole the concept of her cookbook “The Sneaky Chef.” A court ruled that Lapine’s concept was not protected.
Whatever the merits of those cases, Jonathan Bailey, a copyright expert in New Orleans, said the internet and self-publishing on platforms like Amazon have made borrowing more common. “It is easier to find stuff to plagiarize, it is easier to plagiarize and it is easier to publish whatever you plagiarize.”
