Who represents Sonoma County? A wave of diverse officeholders elected last year marks shift in local politics

Diverse hiring and representation within Petaluma’s city government and boards was one of several proposed focuses for the city’s Community Advisory Committee. However, the committee’s members ultimately chose to focus on other issues, such as civilian police oversight and community engagement.

In Rohnert Park, a program launched in 2019 to develop local civic leaders resulted in all but one of the 20 participants reporting they felt more capable of being a leader in their community, Rohnert Park Assistant City Manager Don Schwartz said.

Of the people selected to be part of the city-sponsored program, which is gearing up for a second year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the city to put it on hold, one person, Elward, won election to a seat on the Rohnert Park City Council. Three others were appointed to city commissions and one was appointed to a regional board.

“It’s really about trying to build increased capacity in the community, and by that we mean more people that would be engaged and comfortable taking on leadership roles,” Schwartz said. “Sometimes people might not participate as much as they might if they are intimidated by the process or the issues.”

Rohnert Park Vice Mayor and City Councilmember Jackie Elward. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

'...My honor, my first step’

Elward said her participation in the program played a big role in what she thought about politics after her first run for the Rohnert Park City Council in 2018 failed.

She recalled being mocked for her lack of experience in local government, as well as for advocating progressive views during that campaign that were not typically represented on the council at that time, she said.

The program taught her the ins and outs of the city’s government, finances and history, and connected her with a wider net of locals, all of whom helped her in her second — successful — bid for public office, Elward said.

Since being elected in 2020, Elward said she has felt supported by most of her constituents, though there have been a number of instances when she’s faced setbacks.

In a previous interview, Elward said those involved online comments from people who have made fun of her accent or questioned her level of education, remarks she believes were directed at her because of her race.

“If we want people of color to take those challenging seats, we need to feel protected because that’s the No.1 thing people of color fear. We bring to the table things that people don’t want to hear.” ― Rohnert Park City Councilwoman Jackie Elward

While county leaders have stepped into show their support for her and other elected officials who have faced similar situations, Elward said more could be done, particularly when they bring difficult discussions to the table.

“If we want people of color to take those challenging seats, we need to feel protected because that’s the No.1 thing people of color fear,” Elward said. “We bring to the table things that people don’t want to hear.”

Ding, the Sonoma city councilman, said he wants to see more young people engage in their local governments, though he recognizes many are still establishing themselves financially and might not have the spare time to serve on a City Council or on the local boards and commissions that help build their resumes.

The issue of serving one’s community is one he is passionate about, in part because of his immigrant roots, he said.

“Some people come to America because they want to realize the American dream,” Ding said. “What is the best way? Participate in the democratic process.”

City of Sonoma Councilmember Jack Ding. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

He ran for the City Council last year because he said he felt his financial expertise, through his work as a tax practitioner, would be a benefit to the city, he said.

Among the roles that most helped him prepare for the job were his eight years on the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission.

He said the experience he gained from sitting on the commission, a planning advisory agency for the Sonoma Valley, helped him learn how to review a number of local projects, including facets of those projects ranging from water to traffic.

In 2015, Ding stepped into a leadership role on the commission when he was selected as its chair.

A framed photo from the City Council meeting when he was formally appointed to the commission hangs on a wall in his office, he said.

“I treat it as my honor, my first step,” Ding said.

Kelley, who was elected to her first term on the Healdsburg City Council last year, recalled one instance in 2018 — when she was considering a run for public office — in which a sitting councilman told her it would be very challenging for her to serve on the council because she was a mother.

At the time, Kelley was the CEO of the nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg and was also an appointee on the county’s Planning Commission. Kelley declined to identify the councilman who made the comment.

Ariel Kelley was elected to the Healdsburg City Council in 2020.

There were also comments from people she met during her campaign. Unaware of her professional background or that she possesses a law degree and an MBA, they questioned whether she had enough experience to understand a city budget.

“I don’t think that everyone would receive those same questions,” Kelley said. “But I used it as an opportunity to open the door and share my credentials.”

Palacios, her fellow newcomer, said she wanted to share with voters that she came from a multiracial family during her campaign, but didn’t want to be seen as an outsider in her own community. She countered by reminding those she spoke with about being raised in the city, she said.

Collecting donations, particularly during the pandemic when fundraising events were difficult to orchestrate, was another hurdle she encountered, Palacios said.

“People are more generous to people that they see fit the position as an elected official,” she said.

She said last year’s election showed her there is growing support for young and diverse candidates.

“It’s super important that younger people get out to commissions and committees in their local governments in every aspect they can,” Palacios said.

“A shift is happening, but the more diverse and young people we can get in there, the quicker the necessary shift will happen.”

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.