Who will be most affected by the overturning of Roe v. Wade?

To read more stories about the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, go here .

The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade will affect people of all ages, races, genders and income levels, but the demographics of the typical abortion patient in the U.S. have changed since Roe legalized abortion in 1973.

The overall abortion rate has declined steadily since the 1980s, according to researchers at the Guttmacher Institute, a policy research organization that advocates for reproductive health.

Increased access to contraceptives is one factor, but the decline also coincides with an increase in legislation restricting abortion access at the state level, which began ramping up in the 1990s.

Over a quarter of all anti-abortion legislation passed between 1973 and 2015 occurred after 2010.

The following statistics provide a look at the groups most likely to be affected by Friday’s decision:

Abortion patient

According to New York Times data from 2017, the most recent available, the typical patient is:

• Already a mother

• In her late 20s

• Attended some college

• Has a low income

• Is unmarried

• Is in her first 6 weeks of pregnancy

• Is having first abortion

• Lives in a blue state

Geographic disparities

Between 2014 and 2017, the number of clinics providing abortions increased in the Northeast (16%) and the West (4%), and decreased in the Midwest (6%) and the South (9%), according to Guttmacher Institute.

In 2019, almost 40 million women of reproductive age lived in states that were considered hostile to abortion rights while 24 million lived in states supportive of abortion rights.

These numbers do not include transgender men or non-binary people, some of whom are also directly impacted by the Supreme Court decision.

Racial Breakdown

According to FiveThirtyEight, most data on the race and ethnicity of abortion patients is incomplete and limited. This is what we know:

In 1975:

• 65% of women who got an abortion were white (including Hispanic).

• 31% were Black, Asian-American, Pacific Islander, multiple races, or other races.

In 2015:

• 47% of women who got an abortion were white (including Hispanic).

• 49% were Black, Asian-American, Pacific Islander, multiple races or other races.

You can reach Staff Writer Elena Neale-Sacks at elena.neale-sacks@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @elenaneale17.