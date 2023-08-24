Why a Colorado ambulance company wants to limit California taxes

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

A feud between private ambulance companies and local fire departments, with millions of dollars in profits on the line, underpins another battle about a ballot measure to restrict taxation in California that looms over the end of the legislative session.

American Medical Response, the Colorado-based corporation also known as AMR that reigns in the medical transportation services industry, has poured more than $3 million into the November 2024 initiative that would increase the requirements for implementing taxes, fees and other government charges — the single largest donor so far outside of its sponsor, the California Business Roundtable.

The contributions from AMR stand out especially in a campaign that has otherwise primarily garnered backing from real estate interests. Spokesperson Jason Sorrick said the company wants to stop fire departments from charging paramedics for the fire engines that respond to medical calls alongside them — fees that Sorrick said can add more than $1,000 to a patient’s ambulance bill and amount to taxing them again for a taxpayer-funded service.

“These charges prevent us from increasing wages and improving benefits for our paramedics and EMTs. They also limit our ability to improve or enhance our services because the revenue we are collecting is going to cover fire department overhead that has already been covered by taxpayers,” Sorrick said in a statement. “The intent is to let the voter, and thus the patient, decide if this practice is acceptable.”

Opponents say the fire departments that back up paramedics on these calls are providing a supplemental service, so eliminating their fees would shift the cost to taxpayers, boosting the profits of AMR and its peers. Some speculate that, in a sector where private companies regularly square off against emergency services agencies for lucrative exclusive contracts to provide ambulance rides in a community, AMR sees an advantage in limiting the ability of its public competitors to fund operations.

“It is painful to imagine why an out-of-state company with a mission to make a difference by caring for people in need would contribute millions of dollars-worth of its profits toward an initiative that will undermine publicly-provided emergency services to our communities,” Neil McCormick, chief executive officer of the California Special Districts Association, said in a statement.

Tax debate déjà vu

The California Business Roundtable initiative, dubbed the Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act, secured its eligibility for the November 2024 ballot in February, but it suddenly threatens to become a central focus of the final stretch of the legislative session, which ends on Sept. 14.

A proposed ballot measure introduced last week with the backing of Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, a Salinas Democrat, would flip the initiative’s own higher standards against it, requiring that changes to the threshold for approving state and local taxes pass by that same margin. That would mean the California Business Roundtable initiative would need to secure two-thirds support from the electorate, rather than a simple majority, a high hurdle for a statewide measure.

If the Legislature rushes this counterproposal through by the end of session, it could appear on the March ballot, before voters weigh in on the California Business Roundtable initiative. It advanced out of its first committee on Wednesday, and would need to pass by two-thirds in both chambers in the next month.

“Clearly there’s a pattern of people trying to use the initiative process to change the rules of the game for their own interests and I would just like things to be implemented fairly,” said Assemblymember Chris Ward, the San Diego Democrat who is carrying the legislative measure. “It just made all the sense in the world to me to say, ‘Look, if you’re going to try to move the goalpost, then you should have the same proportion of voters agree with you.’”

The situation is reminiscent of 2018, when the California Business Roundtable sponsored another initiative, funded largely by soda companies, that would have raised the threshold for passing local taxes. That proposal was pulled from the ballot after a last-minute deal with the Legislature to prohibit cities and counties from passing new soda taxes for more than a decade.

For now, lawmakers and other opponents of the proposed tax restrictions are brushing off any notion of negotiations this time around. But they seem perplexed by what the initiative’s major funders are after.