Why the US is 'flying blind' to COVID-19 mutations racing across the globe

America currently has so little of the genetic sequencing needed to detect new variants of the coronavirus - like the ones first identified in Great Britain and South Africa - that such mutations are likely proliferating quickly, undetected, experts said.

The lack of widespread genetic sequencing means the window is closing to find and slow the spread of variants such as the one first spotted in Britain, which appears to be much more transmissible, and those initially detected in Brazil and South Africa. All have been discovered in small numbers in the United States.

Now is when genetic sequencing - a process that maps out the genetic code of the particular virus that infected someone so it can be compared to others - would do the most good, while such variants are less prevalent in the US population and action can be taken against them.

"We are in a race against time because of these mutations. And in that race, we are falling behind," said Mara Aspinall, a biomedical diagnostics professor at Arizona State University.

The problem echoes the country's catastrophic stumbles early in the pandemic, when a lack of testing allowed the virus to spread widely. Currently, only a tiny fraction of all positive coronavirus tests in the United States are forwarded for further sequencing.

Genetic sequencing is important because the coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates as it moves through people. Many changes are inconsequential and do not alter the transmissibility or severity of illness. But without knowing what strains are moving through the population, the mutations that matter may pop up undetected.

For months, scientists have been sounding alarms and trying to ramp up genetic sequencing of test samples, but the effort has been plagued by lack of funding, political will and federal coordination, health experts and state officials said.

More equipment, staffing and funding is needed to increase sequencing, experts said, and the federal government has yet to create the infrastructure and procedures needed to receive, process and share that data on a national scale. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said Friday the government is increasing the level of sequencing nationwide.

"We have scaled up surveillance dramatically just in the last 10 days, in fact. But our plans for scaling up surveillance are even more than what we've done so far," Walensky said.

Ultimately, the country needs real-time data - similar to the dashboards now used to track daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths - to track variants and their prevalence across the country. While sequencing alone won't stop the spread of more dangerous variants, it gives the country warning and a chance to act as they become more prevalent.

"None of that exists right now. We're incredibly behind compared to other countries," said Janet Hamilton, executive director of the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. "We have no idea what is out there in our country. We don't even know what we don't know."

- - -

The U.S. effort is so underdeveloped that it's impossible to say exactly how many virus cases are sequenced daily.

On Jan. 5, a CDC official told The Washington Post that the country was averaging roughly 3,000 sequenced coronavirus genomes a week. This week, CDC officials said the U.S. is now averaging roughly 7,000 a week.

In addition to the sequencing being done by academic and commercial labs, the CDC is having states send in coronavirus samples so that the agency itself can eventually sequence up to 750 per week. CDC has also contracted universities to scale up their sequencing to "thousands per week," Walensky said.

CDC has warned the variant - found in the United Kingdom, which British scientists said could be up to 70% more transmissible - could become dominant in the U.S. by March. Walensky said the CDC can only tell if that projection is accurate by reaching higher rates of sequencing.

The agency recently contracted with four private companies: Quest, LabCorp, Illumina and Helix, to conduct more sequencing. By mid-February, those contracts should hit full capacity, analyzing 6,000 samples per week, CDC officials said.

But those numbers remain a fraction of what experts said is needed to accurately track the variants spreading in America.

Illumina estimates the country needs to sequence 5% of its covid cases to detect a new variant when the variant represents about 0.1% to 1% of the country's cases. Actions to slow such a spread are most effective during these early phases of circulation.

However, America so far has only sequenced about 0.32% of its total cases, according to a Washington Post analysis. The U.S. ranks 38th out of 130 countries reporting whole-genome sequencing data as of late January.