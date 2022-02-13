Why are so many people heading to California’s newest national park?

This strange little realm of pointy peaks, rocky caves and soaring condors is California's youngest and smallest national park, set in a region tourists rarely see. Yet lately its visitor numbers are booming.

Is this where we should all be going?

Now that I've made the trip, I can tell you it's a hoot to thread your way through its sharp, vertical rock formations while raptors glide above.

Moreover, these volcanic leftovers rise from the big, empty, underappreciated middle of California, where farms, ranches and vineyards blanket the valleys and hills, where tumbleweeds skitter and scraggly old oaks stand beside sagging barns. This makes Pinnacles National Park a literal case of needles among haystacks.

But this park is not cut out for crowds. Anyone considering a trip to this park also needs to hear some straight talk about driving, parking and sleeping.

Pinnacles sits about 280 miles up Highway 101 from Los Angeles, midway between Paso Robles and San Jose, on the eastern edge of the Salinas Valley, right behind the town of Soledad, best known for its little mission and big prison.

Most of the park's visitors are from the San Francisco Bay Area. There were about 177,000 total visitors in 2019, about 348,000 in 2021, which was its busiest year in a decade.

So I drove up in early February, my first time, to see what the fuss was about. And now I'm ready for questions.

How far is this? How small?

The park, about five hours' drive from Los Angeles, is about the size of Simi Valley: 41.5 square miles. Whether you're headed to the east side or the west (more on that in a minute), you'll follow a narrow, two-lane highway (in some places, one lane) through the green rolling hills and into the Gabilan mountains.

These are not especially tall mountains — no more than about 3,300 feet — but they're steep. And their history — volcanic and seismic— has shaped them like needles, mushrooms, bowling pins and such.

Among these peaks, millennia of falling boulders have lodged in narrow canyons, creating underground spaces known as talus caves.

Can I get into these caves?

Yes, as long as you stay out of the bats' way. Thanks to the Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps trailblazers who crawled into these caves and started carving and stacking steps, park visitors can make their way (with flashlights) through the Balconies Cave on the west side of the park and the Bear Gulch Cave on the east side.

In fall, winter and spring, when the bat population is hibernating, most of the caves are usually open. Inside, you can expect to scramble over some rocks, negotiate a few tight squeezes and in Bear Gulch Cave even crawl a bit on your knees. Rangers recommend a headlamp so you can keep your hands free. Walking sticks are helpful too.

As you go, you'll hear water trickling through and see patches of light leaking from above, a gentle reminder that huge boulders are wedged above your head. To round out the experience, I hoped for the sound of bats snoring. No luck. But also no bat smell.

It was in Bear Gulch Cave that I met Monique Ames and her husband, Chloe Ames, with their pet bearded dragon, Copper, which was hitching a ride in Monique's backpack. They had come from their home near Santa Cruz, Monique Ames said, after hearing of beautiful hiking trails.

She was glad to see the rumor was true. But a few minutes later, when the cave passage narrowed and the only way forward was on our knees, Chloe Ames wasn't quite as happy.

"I had no clue it would be like this," he said. "I've got a bad leg. Not going back this way."

(It's a loop trail, so he didn't have to.)

So the caves are the stars?

Co-stars. After the caves, if you have the steam for a mile or two of steep hiking, you clamber up the park's High Peaks Trail, which gets dramatically steep, narrow and, to quote the park brochure, "strenuous," while delivering wraparound views of neighboring pinnacles and the ranches and vineyards of the Salinas Valley beyond.

The Condor Gulch Trail has similar payoffs — spectacular views and a route that wraps around the rocks.

Rock climbers like the park too. But this is not the sturdy granite of Joshua Tree or Yosemite. The Pinnacles' high peaks are mostly volcanic breccia, which is more vulnerable to crumbling, a different sort of challenge. Or, as the park service says, it's "dangerous and challenging due to the inherently weak rock and poor protection." (Also, some formations are closed annually from January through July to make room for nesting falcons and eagles.)

So, basically, for claustrophobics and acrophobics, this is hell on Earth?

Yes. And probably chiroptophobics and ornithophobics also. But for the rest of us, there are about 30 miles of trails that lead past boulder faces colored with lichen of red, orange, yellow and green. Also, the Bear Gulch Reservoir — easily reached from the east side and surrounded by boulders — is a great setting for a trailside snack.