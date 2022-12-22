Why big earthquakes keep hammering California's 'Mendocino Triple Junction'

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck off the coast of Northern California's Humboldt County early Tuesday morning occurred in a region that seismologists call the "Mendocino Triple Junction." This point, where three faults and three plates meet, is considered the most seismically active area in California, said Stephen DeLong, a supervisory research geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

"It's a very complicated area where a few different plates are going in a few different directions," DeLong told SFGATE over the phone.

In the past 100 years, at least 40 other earthquakes of magnitude 6 or larger, including six earthquakes magnitude 7.0 or larger, have occurred in this area, the USGS said. A magnitude 6.2 quake occurred in this region only a year ago — Dec. 20, 2021. Most notably, on April 25 and 26, 1992, three major earthquakes — magnitudes 7.2, 6.5 and 6.6 — hit in this area, injuring 356 people, damaging or destroying some 1,100 structures, and causing $61 million dollars in damage, according to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Work Group.

The area is sometimes informally referred to as the "Triangle of Doom," but the USGS thinks the ominous term is counterproductive. "We find fear to be a negative motivator for preparedness," DeLong wrote in a text. "We want people to use their knowledge of hazards and their experiences in these moderate earthquakes as motivation to prepare for larger quakes. Feeling prepared helps us manage any fear of natural hazards."

Tuesday's quake hit at 2:34 a.m., less than 10 miles off the coast, and intensely shook the the towns of Ferndale, Fortuna, Rio Dell and Scotia. Homes were thrown off foundations, roads buckled, gas and water lines broke, and more than 70,000 customers lost power. Two people died, and 12 were injured.

All of this turmoil was triggered by seismic activity in the Mendocino Triple Junction. At this point off the coast of California near Cape Mendocino, three major faults meet: the Cascadia Subduction Zone, the San Andreas Fault and the Mendocino Fracture Zone. Three tectonic plates — the Pacific, North American and Gorda plates — are also butting up against one another. The Gorda Plate is plunging under, or "subducting" beneath, the North American Plate. This movement formed the Cascade Range.

The Gorda Plate "is melting under the North American plate," DeLong explained. "The magma moves up [toward the Earth's surface] and erupts out of the volcanoes in Northern California. ... All the volcanos from Lassen Peak and up into British Columbia are because of this subduction zone."

Simultaneously, the Pacific Plate is grinding past the North American Plate along the San Andreas Fault and pushing past the Gorda Plate along the Mendocino Fracture Zone.

Seismologists believe the epicenter of the Tuesday quake was on the Gorda Plate, which is the southernmost part of the Juan de Fuca Plate.

"That's what we think based on the depth and the focal mechanisms. ... The fact we see it was a left-lateral earthquake," DeLong said. "With the geometry of everything, that makes us think it's in the subducting Gorda Plate." DeLong said it will take USGS researchers a few more days to confirm the epicenter's exact location.

As of midday Wednesday, thousands of PG&E customers in the Fortuna area were awaiting the restoration of their power. The town of Rio Dell was among the hardest hit and is still without water and electricity.

"It was the most intense earthquake that I've felt," Rio Dell Mayor Debra Garnes told the Los Angeles Times. "It was a long-duration earthquake, so it was not only significant in size at 6.4, it was also long."

___

(c)2022 SFGate, San Francisco

Visit SFGate, San Francisco at www.sfgate.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.