Why California Republicans are facing a moment of truth

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

For the California Republican Party, the moment could be ripe with opportunity.

Nationally, some reliably Democratic voters are straying, including some Latinos and those who blame Democratic policies for rising crime and inflation. But the state GOP’s focus at its fall convention this weekend is not on finding ways to court those voters.

Instead — and despite a losing streak in statewide races in California that dates to 2006 — the party faithful appears intent on doubling down in its embrace of former President Donald Trump, with a lineup in Anaheim that features Trump as a keynote speaker and with rules for the March primary that make it possible for him to sweep all delegates to the national nominating convention.

So what’s the party’s goal during the convention?

Jessica Millan Patterson, the party’s chairperson, told Fox News that the convention seeks to tap into the state party’s growing influence on national politics, citing the congressional victories in California last year that helped Republicans win control of the U.S. House.

“We will be focused on the work that we have to do in the primary to make sure that we have a voice in saying who our nominee at the top of the ticket will be, but also preparing to not only hold on to our majority but grow the majority in Congress in 2024,” said Patterson, who the party did not make available for an interview.

But not everyone is as optimistic about the party’s prospects.

“The Republican Party is really not trying to be a viable political party anymore in California,” Mike Madrid, former political director for the state party and a longtime political strategist, told Capitol Weekly. “It’s kind of content being this small, regional marginalized social movement and for the moment that’s what it is, and that’s probably what it’ll be for a very long time.”

Trump plans to attend the convention on Friday after skipping the second Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday night in Simi Valley.

Despite a pile-up of federal and state charges that accuse him of interfering in the 2020 election and mishandling classified documents, the former president is polling far ahead of his competitors for the Republican nomination. In California, according to a new Public Policy Institute of California survey, he’s at 48%, which would fall just short of the 50% plus one he needs to win all 169 delegates in March. DeSantis is the only other candidate in double digits, at 14%.

Cassidy Reller, an assistant professor of politics at the University of Florida who studies political parties, noted that the party’s strategy reflects that most legislative and congressional districts that elect Republicans in California are extremely conservative.

But that puts the party in a tough situation competing statewide. As of February, of 22 million voters in California, only 24% are registered as Republicans, 47% as Democrats and 22% without a party preference.

“I think there are a lot of people who would be willing to vote for a Republican or more moderate candidate who would be pro-choice and pro-LGBTQ rights, but also anti-raising taxes and anti-big government in the state of California,” he said. “I think a lot of Californians are significantly more fiscally conservative than we give them credit for.”

A debate on Republican values

Some in the state Republican Party do want to see it shift some of its stances, in hopes of attracting more voters.

In July, the state GOP’s policy committee recommended updates to its platform — that delegates will vote on this weekend — that would remove specific opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion.

Those changes would be more in line with the views of a majority of likely voters in California, according to the PPIC poll: 70% disapprove of overturning Roe v. Wade, and 60% disapprove of the Supreme Court allowing a website designer to deny services to a same-sex couple.

But Harmeet Dhillon, a former state party vice chairperson and one of three Californians on the Republican National Committee, argues that the platform and what candidates run on are two different things. The party platform’s purpose is to attract its core supporters and volunteers, she said.

Last week, Dhillon and more than 30 local party leaders and state lawmakers urged delegates to readopt the existing platform instead of watering it down.

“Our volunteers and our core supporters in our base are ideologically motivated. They want a party that is different than the other party,” Dhillon told CalMatters. “If our party was simply looking at what wins elections in California and wants to just copy that, then why would people want to spend their nights and weekends working for our party, working to change our country for the better?”