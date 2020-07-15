Why COVID-19 cases in California are surging and how to stop the spike

Coronavirus cases in California are now surging as the total number detected since the start of the pandemic nears 330,000. Of those, about 45% were reported in the last month alone.

As the virus spreads, the number of seriously ill patients is increasing, with hospitalizations up 38% in the past two weeks. The death toll, which was relatively flat in May and June, is up nearly 20% in July, according to state data. Of California's 58 counties, 30 have landed on the state's watch list for increased spread. In the Bay Area, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, Sonoma and Solano are all on the list of jurisdictions being monitored by the state.

Experts don't point to a single cause for the increase but rather say that it's the result of a combination of everything, from the reopening of the economy to protests to Memorial Day festivities to people holding indoor gatherings and not wearing masks.

When will there be an end to the rising cases in California?

Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious disease professor, believes there's some hope for cases to decline in August if residents wear masks and follow public health orders with vigilance. The state has helped combat the surge by taking steps to encourage social distancing and has dialed back reopening plans. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of more indoor businesses in counties that are on the state's watch list for increased spread of the virus.

But it will take time to see the effects of these efforts. The virus has an incubation period of about two weeks and after one to two cycles, or two to four weeks, California's curve could start to turn downward, said Swartzberg.

"My guess is people are starting to get that we can’t do what we did in May and expect for things to get better," he said. "People are beginning to recognize this is going to be a long haul. We’re in the second inning of a nine-inning game. I would not be surprised if with interventions, we start to see things get better by August, not dramatically better, but a little better, that we’ll stop seeing these dramatic increases that are just devastating."

Dr. George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at UC San Francisco, said that "maybe" we'll see a downturn soon — but he's not counting on it.

"If we got away with the Fourth of July and people are behaving, more are wearing masks, and more are social distancing, we should start to see a slowing here this week, but I think that’s wishful thinking," he said. "There’s no data suggesting anything but it going up."

Rutherford said Southern California and the Central Valley, especially Latino and farming communities, are seeing the most severe spread in the state. Outbreaks in the prison system have also been an issue.

"I think the real question is how to stop transmission in low-income communities," Rutherford said. "Is it doing more screening in heavily Latino neighborhoods? Where are they going quarantine people? What will they do for income supplementation? Where will the food come from? That’s a complicated mix of services. We have kind of gotten our arms around that in San Francisco but in the San Joaquin Valley there's more work to do."

If there's a lull in August, it may not last long. Fall will present new challenges with more people going back to work and some children returning to school — though many districts, such as San Diego and Los Angeles, are beginning to make announcements that the school year will start with distance-learning models.

"There are tremendous societal changes that are going to happen in September, and that’s school — and that’s going to perturb the system," said Swartzberg. "We’re going to also have the system perturbed locally with fires. The fire season is predicted to extend through Thanksgiving. We’re going to be inhaling particulate matter through the fall. By November influenza starts to appear. Influenza reaches its zenith typically in January and February. We’ll see influenza start to get better in March and April.

"That’s what the landscape looks like. I don’t think we have anything to look forward that’s terribly positive except maybe August if we behave better."

The path of the pandemic has often been compared to a wave that would go down in the summer and then a second wave would hit in the fall. Swartzberg said this is the wrong metaphor and led people to think the virus might disappear in summer.

"I think we may have framed this issue incorrectly," he said. "We never finished the first wave. What we’re seeing is a continuation of the first wave. We were able to alter the trajectory of the first wave because in the Bay Area we acted early. We thought we got over this in March and April and everything was going to be fine. But then we went back to trying to live the way we were before."