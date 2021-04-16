Why did Bank of American close its Santa Rosa locations?

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Bank of America has been forced to adjust to new safety guidelines.

Unfortunately for some surprised customers, this means the temporary closing of multiple Sonoma County locations.

The bank’s main Santa Rosa location at 10 Santa Rosa Ave. has been closed since March of 2020. Customers also noticed the Montgomery Village location closed due to staffing needs.

The Montgomery Village location is slated to reopen next week, said Colleen Haggerty, senior vice president of media relations at Bank of America, in an email.

Locations in Sebastopol and Petaluma have also temporarily. Haggerty says bank locations close when they are not big enough to accommodate social distancing guidelines or there are issues with staffing.

Bank of America clients can still access 24/7 ATMs at closed locations and online banking services.

For updated information regarding temporary closures, visit bankofamerica.com.